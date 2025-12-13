Woolworths steps up deep-drive beauty push

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Woolworths has added a number of personal and grooming services such as facials and nails at some of its stores as the JSE-listed retailer looks to treble the size of the business in the coming years.

In 2020, Woolworths opened a standalone store in Cape Town and also a testing lab.

Julie Maggs, GM of beauty at Woolworths, said: “Giving our customers a holistic, immersive beauty experience is a priority. In the last year, we ramped up the number of AMAZI nail and brow bars in stores, and 40 Woolworths stores now offer these services nationally. Beyond nails and brows, select Woolworths stores offer treatments ― facials being the most popular choice ― both by WBeauty and in partnership with third-party brands, like Dermalogica.”

After the opening of the first standalone store, “the results have been positive too, which means that growing our footprint of stand-alone stores is firmly on our radar”, Maggs said.

On the lab’s activities, Maggs said: “To date, the Lab has been the birthplace of various personal care and toiletry essentials. I’m particularly excited by their use of African Botanicals, an innovation that’s noticeable across our new Hair LAB range, as well as the Spa and Intensive body ranges.”

Woolworths has also expanded its private beauty range, WBeauty, to stores in 10 countries outside South Africa. In Kenya, Woolworths said it was the first retailer to bring in a selection of exclusive international beauty brands, such as Thomas Kosmala and Laneige. “This has been very well received in the market, and we are looking for more opportunities to replicate this expansion approach.

“Our private label beauty business is growing each year, as more customers discover the value in WBeauty and fall in love with the results. As we expand into Africa, we see this split continuing to grow in favour of our private label business,” said Maggs.

The company continues to take significant market share in the beauty sector, Woolworths group CEO Roy Baggatini said recently. The retailer has expanded its beauty spaces in 30 stores, with another 40 planned for expansion and upgrade in 2026.

“We are on track to have trebled the size of the business in just a few years because we have a competitive advantage in the space, given the frequency of footfall driven by the food business, strong beauty online offering and a loyal customer base. In fact, we now have one million loyal beauty customers shopping with us,” he said.

As the beauty sector evolves, Maggs said one major trend the teams are tracking is the rising demand for natural alternatives to popular active ingredients, which led Woolworths to launch it’s own Bakuchiol range, “a natural, plant-based ingredient often cited as an alternative to retinol with many of the same benefits, like targeting fine lines and pigmentation. There has also been a growing desire for quality hair and scalp care,” she said.

According to data analytics company Euromonitor International, the A-Beauty trend in the Middle East and Africa has seen a rise, driving growth to $44bn by 2025.

A-Beauty products include indigenous ingredients suited to local skin tones and hair types, “expressing identity and heritage rather than following global influences”, said Euromonitor.

Amna Abbas, senior research consultant at Euromonitor International, said: “Young people in the region play a significant role in shaping authentic beauty trends. Arab and African beauty enthusiasts are keen to highlight their unique cultures. With 48% of the Middle East and Africa’s population under 20 years old, it’s clear that local beauty ideas have a powerful effect.”

Hair care leads the way, growing 17% from 2024 to 2025, with the sector expected to reach $17bn by 2029.

Africa’s beauty market is diverse, with consumers looking for products suited to their specific hair and skin needs, Euromonitor said. Local ingredients such as shea butter, baobab oil and marula oil are prized for their efficacy and cultural significance. Brands are creating products that tackle concerns such as hyperpigmentation, dryness and textured hair care.