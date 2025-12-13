Traditional favourites face great wall of Chinese growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GWM has plants in Russia, Thailand and Brazil. It says South Africa is the next market in line for an assembly plant

As South Africans show a growing preference for affordable Chinese wheels, GWM — which makes Haval vehicles among other brands — is preparing to add more than a dozen dealerships across the country next year and is investigating the possibility of opening an assembly plant locally.

GWM, which has been in the country for 18 years, has 96 dealerships at the moment.

“We’ve kept our network stable. So, we’ve got a relatively large network and after-sales support. Our dealer profitability is stable. So from next year, we’re going to add another 14 dealerships to the network,” said GWM COO Conrad Groenewald.

The company, which produces hatchbacks, SUVs and bakkies under the Haval, Ora, Steed, Tank, P300 and P500 badges, will double the size of its warehouse to accommodate more cars and parts for after-sales support. GWM has so far sold about 200,000 vehicles in South Africa.

Groenewald said the company had been “actively investigating” options for a local assembly plant, but: “Unfortunately, the economic climate makes it very difficult to invest in assembly plants.”

He said GWM has opened 30 assembly plants outside China. “South Africa is on that list globally to look at an assembly plant. It’s just where we are on that priority list and in terms of our business plan, to make sense for the shareholders to sign it off.”

Made-in-India vehicle brands are also making inroads in South Africa. The Chinese and Indian models boast hi-tech features but are priced lower than competing vehicles from the established German, US, French, British, Japanese and South Korean brands.

Customers are now at that point where they are aware that GWM has been here for 18 years, and they realise that these products last. They’re durable — Conrad Groenewald, COO of GWM in South Africa

The shift in the new-car market has pushed down the price of used vehicles, particularly those from the previous model year. Dealers are having to cut prices as brand-new vehicles from Chinese or Indian manufacturers come on the market at the same price as some second-hand cars and bakkies.

Groenewald said GWM has earned its place in the market. “We don’t have to prove durability, reliability and quality anymore. We still see vehicles that were sold 18 years ago on the road today. And I think customers are now at that point where they are aware that GWM has been here for 18 years, and they realise that these products last. They’re durable. There’s a lot more attention to detail in what we do in GWM. We offer value for money, and that resonates with the South African consumers, who are squeezed financially.”

According to the Automotive Business Council, Naamsa, new vehicle sales for November reached 54,896, a year-on-year increase of 12.5%.

The “Mobility Insights Report” released by credit bureau TransUnion last week noted that passenger car sales reached 111,697 units in the third quarter of this year (an 11-year high), up 23.4% year on year, boosted by an improved macroeconomic environment, including lower interest rates, a firmer rand and record-low new-vehicle inflation.

Although established OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) returned to positive growth in the second and third quarters, the market’s transformation is being led by Chinese manufacturers expanding nearly nine times faster than the overall market. Top-performing value brands year on year included JAC (67% volume increase), GWM (54%), Mahindra (42%) and Chery (35%).

“Affordability and choice are redefining South Africa’s automotive landscape,” said Lee Naik, CEO of TransUnion Africa. “Consumers are seeking greater value and flexibility, and manufacturers that meet this demand through innovation and pricing discipline are winning the race for growth.”

Groenewald said South Africans can expect many makers to offer more affordable plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in the coming months and years.

“Definitely going to play our role in that one. I think you’re going to see more functional design in vehicles coming through.

“I think what the market needs to know from GWM is we’re not sitting still. You can expect additional brands coming into the market from us next year, and then with the existing products, we see an extended range also coming to the market.”

He said GWM was also upgrading the technology in its vehicles. “What you will see is probably a change in the electrical architecture of the software. So we’re going to change to a new software that we’ve rolled out in the Wey brand in China. That software program is now going to be rolled out on the other brand. So you can see a more seamless interface of the vehicle with your mobile device. What we are then looking at next year is the roll-out of connected vehicles in South Africa, and a better seamless integration on your cellphone.”