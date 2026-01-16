Momentum certified as a Top Employer for sixth year running

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Momentum’s sixth consecutive Top Employer certification reflects its sustained focus on purpose, culture and people practices that enable performance and growth.

Momentum Group has been certified as a Top Employer for 2026, marking its sixth consecutive year of recognition by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority on HR strategies.

The certification reflects the organisation’s continued focus on aligning purpose, culture and strategy to create a workplace where people and performance thrive.

“This recognition belongs to our people,” says Momentum Group chief people executive Njabulo Nyawo. “When the organisational purpose is clear and supported by strong people practices, employees are empowered to contribute meaningfully and consistently.”

The Top Employers Institute certification programme is a rigorous process that involves an extensive, independently audited and fact-based HR Best Practices Survey focusing on several critical areas across six domains, with validation to ensure answers are truthful.

Momentum Group has maintained an overall high score year-on-year, demonstrating a deliberate and sustained commitment to strengthening the employee experience and building a future-fit organisation.

For 2026, Momentum Group recorded its strongest progress in business strategy, purpose and values, reflecting a focused effort to translate these into a clear and functional strategy. This progress is largely driven by a supportive and well-defined set of cultural behaviours.

Momentum Group also achieved top quartile recognition across several other areas including leadership, digital HR, learning, and ethics & integrity.

Each year, the insights from the Top Employers Institute are used as a catalyst for continuous improvement, reinforcing Momentum Group’s ambition to be recognised as an employer of choice, positioning it among SA’s leading employers for organisational clarity, governance and capability building.

Strong performance across all metrics

The Top Employer certification assesses people practices across six interconnected HR domains. Momentum Group delivered consistently strong results across all areas:

Steer: Strong alignment between business and people strategy, supported by clear leadership direction.

Strong alignment between business and people strategy, supported by clear leadership direction. Shape: Advanced organisational design, agile structures and digitally enabled HR foundations.

Attract: A compelling employer brand supported by strengthened talent acquisition and onboarding processes.

A compelling employer brand supported by strengthened talent acquisition and onboarding processes. Develop: High maturity in learning, performance and career development, including a 100% topic score for learning opportunities aligned to employee growth and sustainability.

Engage: Wellbeing, recognition & reward, and employee listening practices that foster a supportive and caring employee experience.

Wellbeing, recognition & reward, and employee listening practices that foster a supportive and caring employee experience. Unite: Purpose, values, ethics and inclusion working together to build a culture with clearly articulated behaviours.

Exceeding national benchmarks

Momentum Group exceeded the South African benchmark in 72% of measured areas, reflecting a workplace that continues to embed inclusive, future-focused and purpose-led practices.

This performance highlights how a strong organisational culture, grounded in clear cultural behaviours, supports strategic execution and long-term sustainability.

“Our people shape our culture, deliver for our clients and bring Momentum Group’s purpose to life every day,” Nyawo says. “This certification affirms the impact of that collective commitment.”

Momentum Group’s 2026 Top Employer certification reinforces its position as a credible, purpose-driven organisation, demonstrating that when people and culture are aligned to strategy, the entire organisation moves forward.

This article was sponsored by Momentum Group.