Chery to take over Nissan plant in Rosslyn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Confirming earlier rumours, Chery SA is to acquire Nissan’s manufacturing assets in Rosslyn, near Pretoria.

Nissan issued a media statement on Friday saying that subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, including regulatory approvals, Chery SA will purchase the land, buildings and associated assets of the Nissan facilities, including those of its nearby stamping plant, in mid-2026.

The agreement will see most of the associated Nissan employees offered employment by Chery SA on substantially similar terms and conditions as today.

“Nissan has a long and proud history in South Africa and has been working to find the best solution for our people, our customers and our partners,” said Nissan Africa president Jordi Vila.

External factors have had a well-known impact on the use of the Rosslyn plant and its future viability within Nissan. “Through this agreement, we’re able to secure employment for the majority of our workforce, thereby also preserving opportunities for our supplier network,” said Vila. “This move also ensures that the Rosslyn site will continue contributing to the South African automotive sector.”

Following the acquisition of the plant by Chery SA, Nissan will continue to offer vehicles and services to customers in South Africa, as before, with several new vehicle launches planned for 2026, including the Nissan Tekton and Nissan Patrol, it said.

Nissan assembles the Navara one-tonne bakkie at Rosslyn for local and export markets, but the low volumes have not been enough to sustain the factory. Only a few hundred locally built Navaras are sold in South Africa monthly, way below the numbers achieved by South Africa-built rivals such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

The plant has been underused after production of the popular NP200 half-tonne bakkie ceased in March 2024 after 16 years, with the Navara the only vehicle still built at the factory. Local production of the Navara will end in May, and it will be imported in future.

Nissan South Africa was hard hit by the demise of the high-volume NP200, and its planned successor, intended to be built on a Renault platform in Russia, was cancelled due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Nissan South Africa’s model range and market share have shrunk significantly in recent years. Apart from the Navara, its local range now comprises only the imported Magnite and X-Trail.

In May 2025, Nissan’s Japanese parent company announced plans to close seven production plants over the next two years as part of a global recovery plan, and speculation has been rife that Rosslyn would be among the casualties.

The value of the deal and when Chery will start assembling vehicles locally is still to be announced. Chery has also not yet specified which model will be produced at the plant, but it is expected to be an SUV.

The Nissan plant in Rosslyn was officially opened in 1966 with the local assembly of Datsun vehicles. The plant has produced several iconic models over nearly 60 years, including the 1200/1400 bakkie and the NP300 hardbody.

In 2019, Nissan announced a R3bn investment to upgrade the facility for production of the Navara, which began in 2021.

Rosslyn is one of two Nissan manufacturing plants in Africa, the other being in Egypt.

Chery’s acquisition would make it the third Chinese brand to manufacture vehicles in South Africa after BAIC opened a plant in Gqeberha in 2018 and Foton began building the Tunland G7 in 2025.

The department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) said in a statement that Chery’s investment comes as the department ”continues its engagement with the industry to revamp the automotive policy and support measures. The South African automotive sector remains a key anchor industry for manufacturing and job creation. The minister [Parks Tau] welcomes the commitment by Chery SA to continue working with the DTIC during the implementation phase of the process.”