Auction | Cutting-edge aluminium die-casting plant on the block

The simulcast auction will feature the contents of Steel Best Manufacturing Services. Picture: 123RF/MIKKIORSO

Park Village Auctions (PVA) will host a simulcast auction featuring the contents of Steel Best Manufacturing Services, currently in liquidation. The auction’s highlight is a state-of-the-art aluminium die-casting and machining cell, featuring a fully automated Buhler Carat 140L compact two-platen hydraulic locking die-casting system.

PVA’s Werner Burger says the sale presents a rare opportunity for automotive component manufacturers. “The Buhler Carat system is the industry gold standard for precision and efficiency. With assets sold via auction, buyers can expect highly competitive prices compared to new equipment.”

Investors and manufacturers looking to expand their production capacity or acquire high-end machinery should find this liquidation sale particularly compelling, PVA says. The extensive inventory comprises assets to be sold individually, such as:

Die-casting equipment: Buhler Carat 140L system; Buhler Evolution B140D; GCAR Carat 140L C machines; Strickowestofen dosing furnaces; and ABB robots;

Furnaces: Strickowestofen gas-fired aluminium furnace (1500kg/hr); holding furnaces; and a gas-fired rotary furnace with ingot casting conveyor;

Machining & CNC: 15 Tongai Topper VMCs (TMV510T–TMV860A); three Tongai Topper HMC HA500II units; Johnford, Victor, Polygim CNC tools; trimming/clipping presses; and Jendamark washing/testing equipment;

Quality assurance: GE Siefert Xcube X-ray; Bruker Q4/UV Tasman spectrometer; and Labcon ovens;

Vehicles: three Isuzu drop-side trucks and an Isuzu KB 250 bakkie; and

General equipment: lathes; surface grinders; overhead cranes; tooling; scrap; compressors; diesel generator; bins; and office furniture.

The simulcast auction will take place on Tuesday, February 17, at 11am. The physical proceedings will be held onsite at 28 Bell Street, New Era, Springs, Gauteng, while bidders can also participate online. Viewing is scheduled for Monday, February 16, from 10am-3pm.

For more information and to register, visit www.parkvillageauctions.co.za under web reference 2083.

• For all auction-related information, contact PVA on 011-789-4375 or click here.