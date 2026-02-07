Auction | Springs industrial site could be a steal

Park Village Auctions has been instructed by the business rescue practitioners of Zealous Properties and Klatrade 171 — linked to the liquidated company Steel Best Manufacturing Services — to auction the former high-pressure aluminium die-casting plant’s extensive immovable property at 25 Bell Street, New Era, Springs.
The site, measuring 12,362m², set on ervens 25, 26, 29-35, 40 and 41, features two factory/workshop buildings with offices, double-storey office blocks, high-volume workshop space with gantry cranes, storerooms, ablutions, steel shed, secure fencing and concrete yards — ideal for manufacturing, warehousing, logistics or redevelopment. PVA highlights its “significant bulk and flexibility” for owner-occupiers, investors or value-add projects.
The simulcast auction (online and onsite) is set for February 17 at 11am, with viewing the day before between 10am and 3pm.
For all auction-related information, contact PVA on 011-789-4375 or click here.
