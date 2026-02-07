Auction | Springs industrial site could be a steal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The auction is part of the business rescue of Zealous Properties and Klatrade. Picture:

Park Village Auctions has been instructed by the business rescue practitioners of Zealous Properties and Klatrade 171 — linked to the liquidated company Steel Best Manufacturing Services — to auction the former high-pressure aluminium die-casting plant’s extensive immovable property at 25 Bell Street, New Era, Springs.

The site, measuring 12,362m², set on ervens 25, 26, 29-35, 40 and 41, features two factory/workshop buildings with offices, double-storey office blocks, high-volume workshop space with gantry cranes, storerooms, ablutions, steel shed, secure fencing and concrete yards — ideal for manufacturing, warehousing, logistics or redevelopment. PVA highlights its “significant bulk and flexibility” for owner-occupiers, investors or value-add projects.

The simulcast auction (online and onsite) is set for February 17 at 11am, with viewing the day before between 10am and 3pm.

For all auction-related information, contact PVA on 011-789-4375 or click here.