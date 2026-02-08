LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Incubators and accelerators are SA’s missing economic infrastructure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A start-up is not just a business idea with a registration number. It is a living, breathing engine of growth, fuelled by funding, innovation and risk, writes the author. Picture:

South Africa’s start-up conversation has matured from a decade ago, when the debate centred on whether entrepreneurship could realistically absorb unemployment.

Today, the question is more exacting. Over the past decade, South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem has grown more complex and more crowded. We are no longer short of ambition or ideas, but we are still falling short when it comes to pathways that turn early promise into scalable businesses.

Incubators and accelerators are the solution. We currently have more than 200 of them, spanning government initiatives, corporate enterprise development schemes and privately run start-up campuses. They each have a consistent aim: to reduce the failure rate of young firms by providing early support, skills development and access to capital.

Yet access alone has never been the real differentiator.

Incubators and accelerators play distinct but complementary roles. Incubators operate at the early, fragile stage, where ideas are still forming and survival is the priority. They provide structure, basic governance, financial literacy, market exposure, and often physical space.

Accelerators, by contrast, work further down the pipeline, pushing viable start-ups through intensive, cohort-based programmes designed to prepare them for investment and scale.

When these models work well, the results speak for themselves. Take 22 On Sloane, for example, one of South Africa’s most established entrepreneurship campuses, led by executive head Kizito Okechukwu. Since its launch in 2017, the hub has supported more than 1,500 businesses, generating over R1.5bn in revenue and creating close to 3,000 jobs.

Countries that consistently produce high-growth start-ups treat entrepreneurship infrastructure as strategic economic plumbing, and incubators and accelerators exist precisely to close that gap, refining businesses until risk becomes intelligible and fundable.

These outcomes are the product of deliberate interventions such as capacity building, investor and market access, and physical ecosystems that force proximity between entrepreneurs, corporates and capital providers. This distinction matters because it punctures one of our most persistent SME myths — that capital is absent.

In reality, capital is not always the constraint. Poorly prepared businesses are.

Jameel Khan, co-founder of SME empowerment firm Unconventional CA, has time and again argued that there is sufficient funding available in the market. But what is scarce are investment-ready SMEs that meet the governance, reporting and operational thresholds required by funders.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, for example, positions start-ups as a core pillar of national development, and innovation hubs such as The Garage in Riyadh combine incubation, acceleration, funding access and state support within a single co-ordinated system.

Geographical divide

The South African ecosystem is more vibrant than it was a decade ago, but it remains uneven, and geography still determines opportunity. A founder in Braamfontein or Green Point has proximity to networks that remain inaccessible to entrepreneurs in towns like Matatiele or Pietermaritzburg. That imbalance is not ideological but structural.

Public-private partnerships offer the clearest route forward. Organisations that support entrepreneurship cannot sustainably expand into townships and rural provinces without predictable funding models. The government, for its part, cannot scale impact without private operators who already understand execution.

Aligning those incentives would do more for inclusion than any number of stand-alone grants.

Digital platforms may help close the distance, but only if infrastructure and digital literacy are treated as prerequisites rather than assumptions. Access to opportunity now travels through connectivity, systems and data. Without those, even the best programmes remain abstract.

Closing the gap

Not every programme that calls itself an incubator deserves the name either. Entrepreneurs increasingly report fatigue from classroom-heavy initiatives that offer certificates but little access to markets or investors. The fact that almost anyone can claim to incubate without sufficient resources has diluted trust in the sector.

Policy efforts such as the incubation business development services framework, which aims to professionalise and standardise the ecosystem, are therefore overdue.

Ultimately, incubators and accelerators are not a silver bullet. Many businesses will still fail (some should), but without credible pathways from idea to scale, we will continue to recycle entrepreneurial energy without compounding its gains.

Entrepreneurship is not a spectator sport. Incubators and accelerators are where the hard, unglamorous work of turning ambition into output takes place. If South Africa is serious about addressing unemployment and inequality, we must treat these institutions not as peripheral development tools but as core economic infrastructure.

• Mtwentwe is MD of Vantage Advisory and host of the SAICABIZ Impact Podcast