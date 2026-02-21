MANDLAKAZI MPAHLWA | Trust and strategy: PR’s new role in risk management

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For too long, public relations (PR) was confined to the margins of business decision-making. It was treated as the Cinderella of the corporate structure, summoned at the end of a process to communicate decisions already made, rather than shaping them from the outset.

That model no longer reflects reality. The definition published by the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) on February 6 this year recognises what many leaders now understand: communication is not an afterthought.

The PRCA defines public relations as a strategic management discipline that builds trust, strengthens reputation and helps leaders interpret complexity while delivering measurable outcomes.

The significance lies in three words: strategic management discipline.

PR is integral to risk management and central to strategy

Public relations is not simply about telling an organisation’s story. It is about helping leadership understand the environment in which they operate, anticipate reputational risk, and align communication with governance and long-term value creation. PR is integral to risk management and central to strategy.

Seen in this light, the PRCA’s definition is more than a technical adjustment. For leaders, embracing it is not optional. It will determine whether an organisation builds enduring trust and a resilient reputation or remains exposed to reputational risk and public scrutiny. It marks a shift in how organisations approach communication and leadership.

In South Africa, this evolution is particularly important. Institutions operate in a climate where public trust is fragile and corporate conduct is scrutinised closely. The 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer notes a persistent sense of grievance toward business, government and the wealthy, shaping how institutions are judged. In this environment, credibility depends on whether actions match words.

If the PRCA definition signals direction, the 2025 Ornico PR Measurement Landscape Report shows how practice is adapting. The continued decline of advertising value equivalency (AVE) reflects a move away from inflated metrics toward meaningful outcomes.

Relying on outdated measures distorts decisions and limits growth. Outcome-driven measurement now sets the benchmark, strengthening reputation management and improving the efficiency of communication investment. This shift aligns with executive priorities. PwC’s “2026 Global CEO Survey: Africa Perspective” confirms that value creation and measurable outcomes sit at the centre of leadership agendas, including public relations.

Technology such as AI is now used for research, drafting and analysis. It accelerates production but raises questions about judgment and ethics. Human oversight remains essential for interpreting context, tonality and preserving nuance. The profession returns to its defining principle: trust. Trust cannot be automated. It is built through credibility, consistency and transparency. Innovation must strengthen, not dilute, the standards that sustain public confidence.

Conduct and communication are inseparable, and neither is sufficient on its own

The clearest insight from both the PRCA definition and the Ornico findings is the centrality of trust. Reputation is no longer shaped by messaging alone. It is shaped by behaviour, governance, and the lived experiences of employees, customers and communities. A simple way to frame this is: reputation equals performance multiplied by perception. Conduct and communication are inseparable, and neither is sufficient on its own.

In an era of instant communication and heightened scrutiny, reputational damage can escalate quickly. This has elevated the role of public relations. Communication leaders are increasingly involved in shaping policy, advising on stakeholder engagement and guiding organisations through complex social and regulatory environments.

Ethics now sits at the centre of the profession. In an environment shaped by misinformation and declining institutional trust, credibility is both a moral obligation and a competitive advantage. Organisations that earn stakeholder confidence are better positioned to attract talent and navigate uncertainty. Edelman’s 2019 research shows that higher levels of trust are linked to greater resilience in times of crisis and stronger performance.

As public relations evolves, so must the skills of its practitioners. Strategic thinking, data literacy and stakeholder analysis are now core capabilities. Professionals must interpret research, understand sentiment and translate insight into advice that informs executive decisions. Talent development, therefore, becomes a strategic priority.

In a landscape shaped by social media, influencers and constant scrutiny, organisations face persistent risks. Volatility can escalate within hours. Misinformation can erode confidence faster than facts can restore it. A widening trust deficit continues to challenge institutions.

Responding requires insight to identify emerging risks, foresight to anticipate impact and trust built through consistent, transparent action. At its best, PR provides these capabilities. As the profession evolves, its value to organisations and society is becoming increasingly clear.