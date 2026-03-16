Staying compliant and combatting financial crime: what estate agents need to know

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Real estate agents must carry out careful checks to guard against money laundering.

Real estate agencies are vulnerable to being used for money laundering due to the nature of the transactions they facilitate.

Property purchases allow for the movement of large sums in single transactions, making commercial and residential property an attractive tool for laundering illicit funds, cautions the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

As accountable institutions under the FIC Act, estate agents must apply enhanced measures to mitigate the risk of being used for such purposes when dealing with high-risk clients.

Identifying high-risk clients

Accountable institutions, including estate agents, must provide for the manner in which they will determine whether prospective or existing clients — and, where applicable, the beneficial owners thereof — are high-risk.

As part of this process, they must also identify and verify the beneficial owners of all legal persons and trusts involved in transactions, in accordance with the 2022 General Laws Anti‑Money Laundering Amendment Act.

The FIC Act imposes measures that must be applied to the following high-risk clients:

Politically exposed persons or domestic prominent influential persons;

Foreign prominent public officials; and

Family members or known close associates of the above persons.

All due diligence measures must be applied using a risk-based approach, ensuring that controls are proportionate to the money-laundering and terrorist-financing risks identified.

In this regard, the FIC Act also distinguishes between the measures required when dealing with:

Foreign prominent public officials, corresponding to foreign politically exposed persons; and

Domestic prominent influential persons, corresponding to domestic politically exposed persons.

Foreign politically exposed persons are considered inherently high-risk. Enhanced due diligence must therefore always be applied to them and their family members or known close associates.

For domestic politically exposed persons, estate agents must assess whether the business relationship with the person or their family members or close associates poses a high risk of being abused for money laundering, and apply enhanced due diligence if it does.

Money laundering risk indicators

Indicators of heightened money laundering risk include, but are not limited to:

Use of third parties: High-risk clients may attempt to shield their identity and obscure ownership through the use of corporate vehicles, intermediaries, or by introducing family members or known close associates as legal owners.

High-risk clients may attempt to shield their identity and obscure ownership through the use of corporate vehicles, intermediaries, or by introducing family members or known close associates as legal owners. Payments received from third parties: Payments come from unknown or seemingly unrelated parties connected to high-risk clients.

Payments come from unknown or seemingly unrelated parties connected to high-risk clients. History of allegations: Any previous allegations, investigations, or sanctions related to corruption, money laundering, or other illicit activities involving high-risk clients.

Any previous allegations, investigations, or sanctions related to corruption, money laundering, or other illicit activities involving high-risk clients. Position and role: The nature of the political exposure, such as the level of seniority and the specific responsibilities of the position.

The nature of the political exposure, such as the level of seniority and the specific responsibilities of the position. Complex ownership structures: Use of complex corporate structures, shell companies, or trusts to conceal assets or the true beneficial ownership of funds.

Use of complex corporate structures, shell companies, or trusts to conceal assets or the true beneficial ownership of funds. Refusal to provide information: Reluctance to disclose necessary information, such as source of funds or the purpose of transactions.

Extra due diligence measures for high-risk clients

When a prospective or existing customer — and, where applicable, their beneficial owner — is identified as a politically exposed person, prominent influential person, or a family member or known close associate thereof, estate agents must:

Obtain the approval of the senior management before establishing the business relationship or concluding a transaction;

Take reasonable steps to establish the source of wealth and source of funds; and

Conduct enhanced ongoing monitoring of the business relationship.

Estate agencies must also provide in their risk management and compliance programmes the manner and processes in which the above will be achieved — see public compliance communication 53 on the FIC’s website for guidance on drafting these.

More information and guidance for accountable institutions can be found on the FIC website. Alternatively, contact the FIC’s compliance contact centre on 012 641 6000 or log an online compliance query.

This article was sponsored by the FIC.