JOB AD | Deputy commissioner: Corporate Services — Border Management Authority

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The Border Management Authority (BMA) is a national security and service delivery institution, established as an armed service in terms of Section 199(3) of the Constitution of South Africa and the BMA Act (Act No 2 of 2020) to safeguard South Africa’s borders while enabling legitimate trade and movement. It is an entity reporting to the minister of home affairs.

The BMA invites suitable candidates who embody patriotism, professionalism, excellence, integrity and innovation and whose credentials meet the requirements to apply for the following mission-critical post.

In line with the BMA’s commitment to representivity, women and persons with disabilities who meet the requirements are strongly encouraged to apply.

Deputy commissioner: Corporate Services

Reference: BMA 1/02/2026

Nature of appointment: Five-year fixed-term contract.

Salary: Market-related, plus 10% non-pensionable allowance.

Centre: BMA head office in Centurion, Tshwane.

Requirements:

A postgraduate qualification at NQF level 8 in business administration, public management or public administration, or a related qualification as recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

A minimum of 10 years’ experience at a senior management level in a corporate services environment, preferably in the public sector or a similar or complex organisation.

Excellent abilities and vast experience in project management, project optimisation, and the use of online systems.

Flexibility in working hours, a valid driving licence, and willingness to travel and operate within border environments are required to meet the demands of the role.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of the South African Constitution, BMA Act, Public Finance Management Act and regulations, Immigration Act, Labour Relations Act, and applicable public sector legislation.

Understanding of legislation, prescripts and best practices applicable in the corporate services environment, including the Coso framework, ISO International Standards, and the King IV Report on Corporate Governance, Risk and Integrity Management frameworks.

Sound understanding of human capital management, financial management, ICT governance, and facilities management in the public sector.

Competencies:

Strategic capability and leadership.

Service delivery innovation, client orientation, and customer focus.

People management and empowerment.

Stakeholder and relationship management.

Political acumen.

Research and analysis.

Financial management.

Programme and project management.

Change management.

Ability to instil appropriate processes and systems, as well as enabling technology, to support the BMA in efficiently and effectively managing the required work.

Innovation.

Excellent verbal and written communication, as well as presentation skills.

Problem-solving and analysis.

Influencing, networking, conflict management and negotiation skills.

Decision-making and initiating action.

Planning, organising and time management.

Policy development, coaching and facilitating.

Computer literacy.

Honesty and integrity.

Duties

The successful candidate, among others, will be responsible for:

Providing strategic leadership in the development, implementation and monitoring of the corporate services strategy aligned to the mandate of the BMA.

Facilitating the development and alignment of organisational strategies, policies, standard operating procedures and governance frameworks.

Leading and managing core corporate services functions, including human capital management, finance, ICT, training and development, facilities management and labour relations.

Ensuring the establishment and management of a training institution in line with applicable legislation.

Overseeing financial management processes, including budgeting, expenditure monitoring, financial reporting, and compliance with applicable legislation and National Treasury prescripts.

Developing and implementing asset, facilities and ICT strategies to support operational efficiency and service delivery.

Leading governance, compliance and risk management processes, including the development and maintenance of the corporate services risk register, implementation of fraud prevention controls, and the co-ordination of audit processes.

Ensuring compliance with all applicable legislative and regulatory frameworks.

Managing stakeholder relations and representing the BMA in relevant forums, committees and engagements.

Building and maintaining effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders to support organisational objectives.

Leading people-management practices, including talent management, succession planning, performance management and employee development.

Fostering a high-performance culture and ensuring effective management of team performance.

Driving organisational change and continuous improvement initiatives to enhance service delivery and operational effectiveness.

Applications

All applications must include:

A fully completed BMA employment application form (available for download online via the Vacancies section of the BMA website).

A comprehensive CV that clearly reflects the start and end dates (dd/mm/yyyy) of each period of employment to be considered and includes the details of at least two contactable employment references (as recent as possible).

Copies of relevant educational qualifications, an ID document, and a valid driving licence.

Applicants in possession of foreign qualifications are also required to submit the evaluated results of such qualifications, as received from the SAQA.

Applications must be submitted via e-mail to DC@dha.gov.za and must not exceed 2.5MB in size.

If an automated acknowledgement of receipt is not received, this may indicate that the application was not successfully delivered due to attachment size. In such cases, applicants are required to resend the application in two or three parts, splitting the attachments accordingly.

Selection process:

Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to an interview and tests or assessments to assess their demonstrated professional and technical capability against the job requirements and duties.

demonstrated professional and technical capability against the job requirements and duties. Candidates potentially considered suitable after the interview and tests or assessments will be subjected to:

A competency assessment to further test their demonstrated proficiency in the professional dimensions of the post; and



Employment suitability checks (credit, criminal, citizenship, employment references and qualification verifications).

Upon appointment, the successful candidate will be required to obtain a security clearance appropriate to the post.

Closing date: May 4, 2026

Enquires: Contact Dr Thembi Makobela on 079-144-2555.

Note:

Applications received after the closing date will not be considered.

Failure to comply with the directions above may result in the application being disqualified.

The BMA reserves the right to fill this post. Should an applicant not be contacted within five months of the closing date, they should consider their application to be unsuccessful.

The BMA complies with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Act No 4 of 2013). Applicants’ personal information will be used for recruitment purposes, retained where required for audit, and safeguarded against unauthorised disclosure, except where legally required. Submission of an application constitutes consent to such processing.

This article was sponsored by the BMA.