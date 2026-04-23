Competition Commission reviews rules choking SME growth

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The Competition Commission will assess sector policies, licensing requirements and regulatory frameworks that may restrict firms from entering or expanding in markets. Picture: 123RF/TASHATUVANGO

The Competition Commission has launched a wide‑ranging review of South Africa’s regulatory framework to identify rules and licensing regimes that may be stifling competition and limiting the entry and growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The review, announced on Wednesday, forms part of broader national efforts to improve the ease of doing business, support inclusive economic growth and strengthen competitiveness across the economy.

The commission cited President Cyril Ramaphosa, who highlighted the need to reduce red tape and improve the ease of doing business, echoing concerns raised in of the commission’s market inquiries and by businesses calling for a more streamlined regulatory system that enables SMEs to start, operate and expand in international markets.

It said regulations are often necessary to protect consumers, address market failures and advance development objectives, including through licensing and standards that support safety, health and financial stability. However, it warned that poorly designed or inconsistently applied rules can impose unnecessary compliance costs, delay market entry and blunt innovation.

“Where rules are unduly restrictive or poorly implemented they can raise compliance costs, delay entry and constrain SME growth, thus reducing competition, innovation, investment and, ultimately, jobs,” it said.

As part of the review, the commission will assess sector policies, licensing requirements and regulatory frameworks that may restrict firms from entering or expanding in markets. It will also examine whether existing regulations adequately address high levels of market concentration, the impact of vertical integration on smaller firms, exclusionary practices and the participation of historically disadvantaged groups.

Findings from the review will inform recommendations for regulatory reforms to remove or modify barriers to competition and market participation, the commission said.

The commission has invited businesses and other stakeholders to make submissions detailing specific regulatory barriers they have encountered, how these rules limit competition or SME participation, and what practical reforms could unlock growth.

TimesLIVE