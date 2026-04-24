PODCAST: Habits that help investors beat market noise

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Volatile markets and the constant news flow create market noise for investors. PSG can help unpack the distinction between uncontrollable risks and the behaviours that help cut through this noise.

Investors are currently facing a highly uncertain environment, with geopolitical tensions, domestic political risks, inflation, and economic pressures all contributing to elevated market anxiety.

The risks are real. While investors cannot control external factors influencing markets, they can control how they respond.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth

According to PSG Wealth chief investment officer Adriaan Pask, investor behaviour plays a critical role in driving long-term investment success in an environment defined by constant noise and uncertainty.

In this podcast, Pask unpacks the distinction between uncontrollable risks and the behaviours that help cut through market noise, showing how different investor actions lead to markedly different outcomes over time — and how small, intentional habit changes can meaningfully improve investment results.

Listen now:

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1669686">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.