MASA approves Rogerwilco’s flagship customer experience reports for CPD points

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MASA’s accreditation of locally developed research signals a shift towards more relevant, insight-led professional development for South African marketers.

Rogerwilco, Africa’s largest B Corp-certified marketing agency, has announced that two of its flagship industry research reports have been approved as Continuing Professional Development (CPD) learning content by the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA).

This approval enables designated marketing professionals to earn CPD points through structured engagement with the locally produced market research insights in its Township Customer Experience and South African Customer Experience reports.

The MASA CPD Panel has approved both reports under the Marketing category, with each report carrying 12 CPD points.

To claim these points, chartered marketers, marketing practitioners and associate marketing practitioners must complete an approved learning journey.

This involves:

Downloading and reading the relevant report — the 2025 Township Customer Experience report (CPD Approval Number: MA RW 26001) can be accessed online here, and the South African Customer Experience report (CPD Approval Number: MA RW 26002) here.

Following the instructions outlined in the download confirmation email to complete a structured assessment aligned with MASA CPD requirements and submit their participation.

Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco, says South Africa’s marketing industry needs relevant, evidence-based insights that reflect the country’s unique market realities.

“The Township Customer Experience and South African Customer Experience reports have been developed and refined annually over seven years to help marketers better understand evolving customer expectations and township market dynamics,” he says.

“Having them approved for MASA Professional Body CPD points recognises the role that research-led learning plays in advancing professional standards across the industry.”

Approving locally relevant research initiatives allows designated members to engage deeply with insights that contribute to professional growth and industry advancement — Enrico Du Plessis, MASA

The MASA CPD requirements for professionally designated marketers aims to ensure that they maintain and enhance their competencies through ongoing learning and engagement with approved industry content.

Enrico Du Plessis, programme leader for professional designations at MASA, says the inclusion of industry research reflects a broader shift in how professional development is recognised.

“MASA’s CPD framework supports diverse forms of meaningful learning that strengthen professional marketing practice. Approving locally relevant research initiatives allows designated members to engage deeply with insights that contribute to professional growth and industry advancement,” he says.

This article was sponsored by Rogerwilco.