FNB app to help to customers reach financial goals

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FNB says the My Advisor app is one of the ways in which the bank is bringing financial tools to its customers’ fingertips. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

With South Africans buckling under rising living costs, FNB launched the My Advisor app on Tuesday to “democratise” access to financial advice.

Speaking at the launch, FNB Private CEO Sizwe Nxedlana said the app was one of the ways in which FNB was bringing financial tools to its customers’ fingertips.

“The theme is how to democratise access to financial advice that up until recently was the preserve of our wealthier clients,” he said.

The My Advisor app, is an integrated tool combining budgeting and robotools and uses data from customers to improve their financial wellness and bust myths that financial wellness is reserved for certain income segments.

Through the app, customers have the flexibility to pay off debt and hit their short- and long-term savings goals, whether it be saving for a holiday, furthering their studies or saving towards retirement.

Ester Ochse, integrated advice product head at FNB, said at the launch the app was a tool to help change behaviours and create better financial futures for customers.

“More than 47% of our retail banking customers — those earning up to R750,000 per annum — are showing signs of financial distress. This tells us that many people are under pressure and unsure of how to regain financial control,” Ochse said.

According to the market conduct regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), almost one in two South Africans still struggles with basic financial literacy, despite widespread access to banking. FNB data further cements the urgency of this need.

“We’re seeing clear signals that customers need more structured and accessible guidance,” said Ochse.

Keshani Ganasen, FNB integrated advice CEO, said the launch of My Advisor mirrored a structural shift in how financial services should support customers.

“True financial support isn’t about selling products; it’s about helping people make confident, informed decisions over time. That’s why My Advisor is designed to meet customers where they are in their financial journeys and equip them with the tools and contextual insights to move forward with clarity and purpose, enabling meaningful progress in uncertain times,” she said.

In a move aimed at catering to the growing number of informal operations, including hairdressers and food vendors, FNB in May unveiled a solopreneur account focused on the hustle economy.