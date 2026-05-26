Pepkor’s FoneYam hits 2.4-million phone rentals

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PEP has sold 4.9-million handsets in the six months to March.

Retail group Pepkor says its fast-growing cellphone rental business FoneYam is gaining momentum as cash-strapped consumers increasingly turn to affordable smartphone access instead of outright purchases.

The group said FoneYam activated 1.3-million cellular rental accounts in the six months to March, a 32% increase from the prior period, taking its active rental base to 2.4-million accounts since launch about two years ago. Pepkor said the growth expanded its cellphone rental book to R2.6bn from R1.7bn.

The retailer said repeat business was outperforming expectations, with customers returning for a second rental after completing their first contract. “Customer take-up of a second FoneYam rental after completing the first has exceeded expectations, effectively extending customer lifetime value,” Pepkor said.

FoneYam is part of Pepkor’s newly defined Financial Services segment, which delivered some of the group’s strongest growth during the period. Revenue in the division rose 41.6% to R3bn, while operating profit increased 63.4% to R691m.

Pepkor’s total revenue for the half year to March rose 13.2% to R54.8bn (8.5% excluding acquisitions), Cash generated from operations was up 15.1% to R4.1bn. Pepkor assets include clothing, general merchandise, furniture, appliances and electronics. It also operates in the rest of Africa and in Brazil where it owns discount retailer Avenida.

Pepkor’s flagship clothing chain PEP sold 4.9-million handsets during the six months and activated 750,000 FoneYam accounts, representing 42% growth. The retailer continued to expand its store footprint, adding 38 stores to reach 2,725 outlets, while PEP Home expanded to 483 stores and launched online in October 2025.

Across the wider group, Pepkor’s retail platform, spanning clothing, general merchandise, furniture, appliances and electronics, increased sales by 11.2%, with like-for-like sales up 3.6%. On a two-year basis, like-for-like sales rose 5.7%.

The retailer now operates 6,657 stores after opening 89 new outlets and adding a further 541 through acquisitions including that of Legit and Swagga. Its customer loyalty base also surpassed 17-million members.

Pepkor said its Speciality division benefited from the acquisition of Legit, Swagga and Style stores, helping sales in the division jump 49.1%. Choice Clothing, its off-price retail chain, continued to gain traction, expanding to 118 stores after opening 15 new outlets.

Despite the strong interim performance, Pieter Erasmus, CEO of Pepkor, warned trading conditions remained difficult. He said like-for-like sales growth slowed to 3.7% in the first eight weeks after March, against a high prior-year base of 10.8%, as constrained consumers continued to face economic pressure.

“The group remains focused on the continued expansion of its retail platform across categories, segments and geographies, integration of acquired businesses, scaling of its financial services and banking proposition, and ongoing growth across the informal market value chain. Pepkor, through its business model and capabilities is uniquely positioned to outpace broader market conditions and to continue creating sustained value for shareholders.”