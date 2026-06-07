Absa’s community footprint: a way for ‘giving back’

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The 19th Absa Golf & Padel Day 2026, held on May 27 and 28 at the Sun City Resort, raised R3m for charitable causes including youth development and flood relief. Picture: Dineo Faku

A dinner with Absa’s recently appointed CEO for Personal and Private Banking Sitoyo Lopokoiyit and a Carlos Alcaraz-signed tennis racquet were some of the items auctioned at this year’s Charity Golf & Padel Day held at Sun City in May where R3m was raised for charity.

The curated dining experience for 10 people with Lopokoiyit who joined the bank five weeks ago, scooped a whopping R75,000, while the Carlos Alcaraz racquet was sold for R80,000 in the name of public good.

Lopokoiyit, who previously served as MD at M-Pesa and CFO at Safaricom, played a role in making M-Pesa Africa’s leading payments platform, serving over 56-million customers and more than 5-million businesses.

Lopokoiyit is the latest in a string of executive appointments under group CEO Kenny Fihla who is building a team that will help awaken the sleeping giant that has lagged in digital transformation.

He told sister publication Business Times his experience with M-Pesa reinforced the power of mobile-led financial inclusion, and that for Absa, the focus is to intensify its mobile and digital banking platforms and establish partnerships for the benefit of customers.

“We believe mobile is central to the future of banking, but our approach is to integrate payments, lending, savings and value-added services into a cohesive experience, rather than pursuing mobile money as a standalone proposition,” he said.

Lopokoiyit, an advocate for grassroots sports, said events such as the Absa Charity Golf & Padel Day underscore the need for corporates to make a difference in the communities they serve.

“Ultimately, we succeed when the communities we serve grow and thrive alongside us,” he said.

The event, which supports causes including the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, has raised R16m since inception 19 years ago.

Leon Spies, CFO for Absa’s customer and channel segment who has spearheaded the event since 2007, said the R3m raised this year exceeded the fundraising target of R2m. The plan for next year is to raise R4m.

“Next year is our 20th anniversary. If we can get to R4m next year, we will have the cumulative R20m over 20 years which I think will be a beautiful headline message,” he said.

Spies said the event has become a way of giving back and tickets are usually sold out within 30 minutes of being announced.

To make the event as inclusive as possible, padel has been introduced to draw numbers.

“Golf is a male-dominated sport, we thought let us include padel to have more people who can participate in it.”

Spies said it was important for corporates to uplift communities.

“If corporates don’t stand up, who else is going to do it?”

In addition to raising funds for charity, the annual golf day is about creating networking opportunities.

“For me there are two objectives, to raise as much money as possible for charity and people must leave here and say it is the best golf and padel day I have done. If I tick those two boxes, I will be happy”.

Faku was a guest at the Charity Golf & Padel Day