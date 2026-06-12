Park Village Auctions releases its diversified 28-property portfolio to potential investors

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The Sandy Lane Residential Complex in Roodepoort, Gauteng, is one of the many investment properties on offer by Park Village Auctions.

Park Village Auctions (PVA), instructed by business rescue practitioners, is inviting offers on 28 investment and development properties across four provinces.

The portfolio — watch the video below — comprises secure B+ offices, 11 residential complex units, student accommodation, a residential home and 13 vacant development opportunities spanning Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

PVA director Clive Lazarus notes that the sales fall under the auspices of the auctioneer’s specialised business rescue division.

“Many properties and operations sold under this banner simply require a capital injection or structural reorganisation to continue thriving, which presents an exceptional entry point for discerning investors looking to unlock long-term value,” he says.

A prime asset in the commercial sector is a Grade B+ office building located at 21D Polo Crescent within the highly sought-after Woodmead Office Park.

Situated in a secure, access-controlled commercial node in Woodmead, Gauteng, this standalone building offers a premium corporate address with strong corporate appeal.

This secure Grade B+ office building in Gauteng's Woodmead Office Park has excellent accessibility with basement and covered parking and strong freeway exposure. (Park Village Auctions)

High-density, income-generating residential assets feature prominently in the portfolio.

Investors can acquire the secure, access-controlled Sandy Lane Residential Complex, located at 818 Vermooten Road in Groblerpark, Roodepoort. This substantial Gauteng asset encompasses 144 two-bedroom residential units.

Also on offer is The Summit, a lucrative 37-unit residential investment opportunity located in the coastal town of Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal.

East London's Esplanade Student Accommodation features 230 student beds, Wi-Fi, laundry, communal kitchens and 24-hour security. It is located just 60m from the beachfront and close to major tertiary institutions. (Park Village Auctions)

In addition, the portfolio includes Esplanade Student Accommodation, a 230-bed property in Quigney, East London.

While student housing in South Africa has faced recent market criticisms, the appointed business rescue practitioners moved decisively to stabilise this asset class ahead of the sales process.

Acting in an advisory capacity, PVA commends the practitioners’ recent interventions to restore consistent electricity and hot water supplies across 15 related student accommodations in East London.

The operational steps successfully addressed maintenance backlogs, reinstated essential amenities such as microwaves and fridges, and restored active engagement with the student body.

An independent property inspection conducted in March 2026 acknowledged these improvements as vital measures. The restoration of basic services is expected to bolster student confidence, improve occupancy rates, and accelerate the normalisation of rental income.

Prime student accommodation development site in Witbank with approved plans for 56 units and 224 beds. For details, search reference number '2205' on the PVA website. (Park Village Auctions)

Offers for these assets can be submitted on individual lots or any combination thereof. All formal proposals must be submitted on official offer documentation no later than 5pm on June 30.

This invitation to submit offers is a virtual, online private treaty process. The underlying assets are physically located across Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape, originating directly from formal business rescue proceedings.

Property viewings can be arranged by appointment only. Interested parties may contact Nico Maree on 082 625 4455 or via email at bloem3@parkvillage.co.za.

Additional auction-related information, official auction documentation, registration details and the full portfolio of assets on offer can be accessed on the PVA website. For enquiries, call 051 430 2300.

This article was sponsored by Park Village Auctions.