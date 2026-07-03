The future of family wealth in Africa

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South Africa’s wealthy families are expanding their international footprint, with family members, business interests and investments spread across multiple countries.

South Africa’s wealth landscape is undergoing profound change. As high-net-worth (HNW) families become increasingly international, traditional approaches to wealth preservation, succession planning and governance are being challenged by a more complex global environment.

Dr Rufaro Nyakatawa, director: Africa at Jersey Finance, which promotes the isle of Jersey as an international finance centre of excellence. (Jersey Finance)

These themes were at the centre of a recent Jersey Finance roundtable in South Africa, where private wealth professionals discussed how changing family dynamics, global mobility and emerging asset classes are reshaping the future of wealth management.

The discussion highlighted that preserving wealth across generations now requires more than sound investment decisions — it demands robust governance structures, cross-border expertise and long-term strategic planning.

The rise of the global family

Today’s wealthy South African families are increasingly global in nature. Family members may live, work or study in different countries, while business interests, investments and beneficiaries often span multiple jurisdictions.

This international footprint creates significant opportunities for growth and diversification, but it also introduces new challenges around ownership structures, succession planning and regulatory compliance.

As a result, families are looking beyond purely tax-driven solutions and placing greater emphasis on governance, flexibility and resilience.

Jurisdictional stability, legal certainty and access to experienced advisers have become critical considerations when structuring wealth for future generations.

Governance as a strategic asset

One of the strongest themes emerging across Africa’s private wealth sector is the growing importance of governance.

Industry experience consistently shows that family wealth often dissipates by the second or third generation when clear governance frameworks are absent.

Increasingly, wealthy families are adopting formal structures such as family constitutions, private trust companies and family councils to provide clarity, improve decision-making and reduce the risk of conflict.

This shift reflects a broader need to professionalise family businesses. Families are also recognising that governance is not merely an administrative exercise; it is a critical tool for preserving both financial assets and family values across generations.

Navigating the great wealth transfer

South Africa is also part of a wider global trend: the transfer of significant wealth from one generation to the next.

This transition is prompting important conversations around succession planning with families and their advisers, particularly around family leadership and the role of the next generation in managing wealth.

Younger family members often bring different priorities, including a greater focus on sustainability, impact investing and digital innovation.

For advisers and family offices, the challenge is helping families balance continuity with change — ensuring that wealth structures remain relevant as family objectives evolve.

The emergence of new asset classes

Digital assets and alternative investments are increasingly entering discussions about long-term wealth preservation.

While these opportunities can offer diversification and growth potential, they also raise important questions about regulation, custody, governance and succession.

For families with international portfolios, integrating these newer asset classes into broader wealth planning frameworks requires specialist expertise and carefully designed structures.

The conversation is no longer simply about generating returns but about ensuring assets can be managed, protected and transferred effectively over time.

Why international expertise matters

As wealth becomes more international, the need for trusted cross-border solutions continues to grow.

South Africa’s sophisticated financial services sector remains a leading gateway for African private capital, while international finance centres such as Jersey provide access to global markets, established legal frameworks and specialist wealth structuring expertise.

This combination can help families navigate increasingly complex international considerations while maintaining strong governance and regulatory compliance.

In an environment defined by geopolitical uncertainty, changing regulations and rapidly evolving investment opportunities, successful wealth preservation is becoming less about reacting to change and more about building structures that can adapt to it.

For South African families focused on preserving and growing wealth across generations, governance, succession planning and global connectivity are no longer optional considerations — they are strategic imperatives.

Click here to explore additional insights and expert perspectives from Jersey Finance’s South Africa roundtable.

This article was sponsored by Jersey Finance.