Five reasons to enter the Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

These organisations were honoured at the 2025 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards. Could yours be next? Enter the 2026 awards today.

In today’s volatile marketplace, external business success relies heavily on internal workplace culture.

Entries are now open for the 2026 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards, powered by WorkL, a leading global employee engagement and workplace intelligence platform focused on measuring and improving workplace happiness.

Participating in these awards isn’t just about winning a trophy. It is a strategic move to help your workforce navigate a unique era of economic pressure and technological transition.

The modern South African business landscape is defined by high emotional resilience, but structural economic pressures mean many households are struggling to bridge the gap between basic income and living costs.

Despite these daily pressures, community and social support remain incredibly strong across the South African workforce.

This environment proves that the spirit of ubuntu — finding humanity through community — is thriving inside South African businesses. By entering this year’s awards, your organisation can channel this natural resilience into measurable economic progress and stronger internal alignment.

Here are five ways entering the awards can help organisations tackle the core challenges facing South African business leaders, HR teams, and recruiters today:

1. Close the internal trust gap

Recent industry trends reveal a profound trust deficit within South African companies, highlighting a sharp mismatch between how much executives believe they trust their staff and how much trust employees actually feel within their organisation.

Compounding this culture challenge, HR leaders are simultaneously tasked with the complex workforce redesign of integrating AI into daily team structures.

Instead of relying on static annual reviews, the Best Places to Work entry survey provides real-time employee feedback via an interactive dashboard.

Features include Flight Risk indicators (an early warning system that lets you fix issues before your best talent walks out) alongside the WorkL Six Steps to Workplace Happiness:

Reward and Recognition

Wellbeing

Empowerment

Information Sharing

Instilling Pride

Job Satisfaction

This data gives HR directors the precise insights needed to bridge the internal trust gap, solve the human-machine equation, and foster genuine psychological safety.

2. Stand out in a challenging employment market

South Africa’s employment landscape is highly complex.

Although Statistics South Africa reported that unemployment among young people aged 15 to 24 exceeded 60% in the first quarter of 2026, talent acquisition professionals face immense difficulty finding candidates with critical science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or high-level digital competencies.

In this environment, top-tier talent can afford to be highly selective. Displaying a “Best Place to Work” badge makes your employer brand the definitive first choice for this limited pool of specialised candidates, proving that your organisation offers the growth, recognition, and supportive culture they demand.

3. Deliver verified social proof of your employee value proposition amid cynicism

PR and communication teams in 2026 face an uphill battle against rising consumer and employee cynicism, alongside a widespread fear of becoming obsolete due to rapid automation. The modern mandate for PR is radical transparency — proving that social trust is a tangible asset that drives a company’s value.

Entering the 2026 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards provides your communications team with independently verified social proof. It cuts through public scepticism and delivers an authentic narrative of corporate integrity that boosts external brand value.

4. Secure decision-ready benchmarks for your board and investors

Business leaders are under constant pressure to balance performance and empathy. Executive leadership must simultaneously mitigate severe operational risks — ranging from governance concerns to environmental “heat stress” in labour-intensive sectors.

The awards provide the C-suite with decision-ready benchmarks. This robust employee data allows leaders to justify investments in workplace culture directly to investors and board members, mapping the direct link between worker wellbeing and bottom-line commercial resilience.

5. Build a culture of continuous improvement

Becoming a “Best Place to Work” is not the result of a single initiative; it is the consistent application of trust, growth, and active listening.

Entering these awards marks a shift from a reactive human resources model to a proactive, data-led culture strategy.

Rather than treating employee engagement as a once-a-year tick-box exercise, participation provides your organisation with a rigorous, continuous framework for improvement.

The merits of entering extend far beyond the accolade itself:

Shifting from guesswork to certainty: Instead of assuming what your workforce needs, the entry employee survey uncovers the exact bottlenecks in your culture, whether that is a hidden retention risk in a specific department or a breakdown in information sharing.

Instead of assuming what your workforce needs, the entry employee survey uncovers the exact bottlenecks in your culture, whether that is a hidden retention risk in a specific department or a breakdown in information sharing. Building sustainable commercial value: Investors and boards increasingly look at human capital as a key indicator of organisational health. The independent verification provided by Sunday Times translates your culture into a tangible, verified business asset.

Investors and boards increasingly look at human capital as a key indicator of organisational health. The independent verification provided by Sunday Times translates your culture into a tangible, verified business asset. Creating a culture of accountability: By opening your organisation up to honest, confidential feedback, you signal to your employees that their voices directly shape company policy. This builds a powerful cycle of mutual trust, driving discretionary effort and long-term loyalty.

Enter now

Is your organisation ready to lead from the front? Give your people a voice, benchmark your culture against the nation’s best, and showcase your commitment to a fairer, happier South African workforce.

Entries close on October 19 2026.