PODCAST | Stripping the noise from investment information overload

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Behind the headlines and market noise, the data often tells a different story to what sentiment alone suggests.

Markets generate a constant stream of headlines, forecasts and opinions, making it increasingly difficult for investors to distinguish meaningful signals from background noise.

In this episode, PSG Wealth chief investment officer Adriaan Pask explores what the numbers really say about the economy once the distractions are stripped away.

Economic stories are often driven by sentiment, whether it’s optimism about what lies ahead or concern about the latest headlines. In this reality, there are genuine pressures the economy faces and it would be naïve to ignore them.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: SUPPLIED/PSG WEALTH

But these emotions don’t always line up with what the hard data says. There are also areas where the data is holding up better than many people assume.

The goal, then, is not to be optimistic or pessimistic, but simply to ask: what do the numbers actually tell us right now?

Through the lens of economic data, Pask unpacks:

the current global economic outlook;

how South Africa’s macro picture compares with that global story;

the standing of indicators like inflation, interest rates and the South African consumer in this context;

how to interpret the various signals when all the noise is cut.

The discussion also considers whether the labour market is the real weak link, what the biggest domestic risks are that could derail the recovery from here, and what this environment means for investors and for portfolio positioning.

Listen to it now:

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1697427">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.