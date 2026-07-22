Pepkor creates R21bn fintech business, eyes JSE listing

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Pepkor has combined its fintech unit Flash and payment provider Shop2Shop to create a R21.3bn entity that will operate in the fast-growing township economy with plans to list the business on the JSE in the medium term.

The merger of the businesses is part of Pepkor’s strategy to expand beyond clothing into digital payments and financial services.

The new business, temporarily called FintechCo, will process more than R200bn in transactions a year and serve merchants across both the formal and informal economy.

Pepkor will own 57.1% of the company after contributing Flash, valued at R10.6bn, and injecting R1.57bn in cash into Shop2Shop to settle debt and fund growth. Existing Shop2Shop shareholders will own the remaining 42.9%.

The deal strengthens Pepkor’s position in South Africa’s rapidly digitising township economy, where spaza shops and informal traders are increasingly adopting card payments, digital wallets and other financial services.

Flash sells products such as airtime, electricity, bill payments and other digital services through a nationwide merchant network, while Shop2Shop provides payment terminals, card acquiring and cash management solutions to small businesses.

The deal strengthens Pepkor’s position in South Africa’s rapidly digitising township economy, where spaza shops and informal traders are increasingly adopting card payments, digital wallets and other financial services.

Together, the businesses aim to offer merchants a single platform for payments, digital products and financial services.

Pepkor chief commercial officer Garth Napier described the transaction as “transformative”, saying it supports the group’s strategy of building a leading fintech and digital banking business.

“It is the logical next step in expanding our participation across the informal market value chain while extending the reach of our financial services ecosystem,” he said.

Shop2Shop founder and CEO Peter Berry said the merger would help the company scale its offering to South Africa’s underserved informal retail market.

“Shop2Shop was founded to bring purpose-built solutions to South Africa’s large and underserved informal merchant market. With Flash, we are able to deepen our offering and scale,” he said.

The group said the transaction also creates a pathway to unlock shareholder value through a separate listing of FintechCo on the JSE in the medium term.

Pepkor has increasingly diversified beyond discount retail into financial services, payments and digital products, using its network of more than 6,000 stores and access to about 32-million customers to build new revenue streams.

TimesLIVE