FARO thriving off fashion industry’s surplus headache

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A logo of Zara is seen at the entrance of a store in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: YVES HERMAN/ REUTERS

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Every year, the global apparel industry produces between 80-billion and 150-billion garments. Tens of billions never sell at full price. Some end up on clearance racks, others sit in warehouses for months, while millions are destroyed or written off altogether.

For fashion brands, excess inventory has become one of the industry’s biggest financial headaches. Unsold clothing ties up working capital, erodes margins and, if discounted too aggressively, risks damaging carefully built brand equity. FARO chain stores were created to resolve the problem.

“The fashion industry has a $300bn [about R5-trillion] excess inventory problem every year. FARO exists to solve that problem,” said FARO CEO David Torr.

In less than three years, FARO has built one of South Africa’s fastest-growing off-price fashion retail businesses by buying excess inventory from global fashion brands, which it sells at discounted prices through a growing network of stores across the country.

The company now operates 19 outlets, stocking international labels including Zara, Levi’s, Guess, Reebok, H&M, ASOS and Jack & Jones, with plans to expand to about 30 stores by the end of next year.

Its proposition is to provide brands with a profitable channel to clear surplus stock while giving consumers access to aspirational fashion brands at substantially lower prices.

“Our proposition is 60% off, always,” said Torr. “Instead of maximising margin, we lean towards maximising value for the customer.”

As fashion cycles become shorter and demand becomes harder to predict, managing excess inventory has become increasingly difficult for apparel companies. The rise of e-commerce and fast fashion has intensified the challenge.

“Fast fashion and e-commerce have exponentially increased the amount of excess inventory in the ecosystem,” said Torr.

“We don’t really have seasons anymore. Fashion is increasingly driven by social media, and products are being produced almost in real time.”

According to Torr, the proportion of unsold merchandise has risen sharply over the past two decades.

“Twenty years ago, less than 10% of products became excess inventory. Today, it’s estimated that between 15% and 25% become obsolete,” he said.

That challenge has helped fuel one of the fastest-growing categories in global retail: off-price fashion.

Retailers specialising in excess branded merchandise have become an increasingly important part of the fashion value chain, offering brands a controlled way to recover value from unsold stock without directly competing with their flagship stores or online platforms.

“Brands don’t necessarily want to resell excess stock in markets where they could cannibalise customers buying this season’s collection,” said Torr.

By selling through carefully managed channels in other markets, brands can clear inventory while protecting pricing integrity and brand value.

“Every fashion ecosystem needs an off-price business. It is the clearance mechanism that keeps the industry healthy.”

The model has already proved resilient internationally. US retailers such as TJX, owner of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, together with Ross Stores and Burlington, have consistently outperformed many traditional apparel retailers during periods of weaker consumer spending.

Every fashion ecosystem needs an off-price business. It is the clearance mechanism that keeps the industry healthy. — David Torr, FARO CEO.

“Off-price is the fastest-growing fashion vertical in the world,” said Torr.

While consumers continue to face pressure from elevated living costs, weak wage growth and high interest rates and have become more cautious, rather than abandoning fashion purchases altogether, many are becoming increasingly selective about where they spend their money.

That has created an opportunity for retailers to offer recognised brands at significantly lower prices.

“Customers still want quality. We’ve learnt that many people shop quality first, even ahead of the brand name. Sometimes it’s brand-driven, and sometimes it’s simply quality-driven,” said Torr.

FARO uses transaction data to determine what products to buy, how much consumers are willing to pay, which stores should receive specific merchandise and how quickly inventory should be replenished.

“We’ve built an operating system using AI that analyses transactional data from every store to understand local consumer demand. The system scores every buying opportunity and tells us whether a purchase makes commercial sense before we buy it,” said Torr.

The strategy appears to be paying off.

FARO says same-store sales are growing between 40% and 50%, while annualised revenue has increased from $3m to $15m.

“We should be doing between $30m and $35m in revenue this year, which is pretty good for a business that’s only two and a half years old,” said Torr.

The retailer’s store footprint has expanded to 19 outlets, and it employs more than 500 people.

Despite the rapid growth, Torr said expansion has required discipline and a willingness to learn from mistakes.

“We made some fantastic location decisions and we made some terrible ones. That’s how we’ve learnt where our customer really is,” he said. “We’ve found the most success with working- to middle-class consumers.”

That lesson is informing the company’s next phase of growth.

Torr said store-on-store growth is averaging about 35%, giving management confidence that the business can eventually support a network of around 100 stores.

Beyond South Africa, neighbouring countries are expected to be FARO’s first international expansion markets.

“Operating in South Africa has actually become an advantage rather than a disadvantage for this model,” Torr said. “Brazil and Chile are interesting, but we’re still doing the work. What I can say categorically is that we’ll expand into neighbouring countries first.”

Business Times