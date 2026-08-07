El Niño heats up risk for SA food inflation

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South Africa has so far been spared food inflation stemming from the Middle East war because the conflict erupted after the domestic summer planting season, limiting the impact of higher fertiliser prices, but an extended conflict and the El Niño weather phenomenon still pose upside risks, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday.

Despite consumer inflation accelerating to 5% in June from about 3% before the war erupted earlier this year, food price inflation has remained largely contained, Stats SA data show.

“The war in the Middle East has had an impact on fuel prices [and] on fertiliser prices and the availability of fertiliser [but] for South Africa these shocks came after our planting season,” Kganyago told a media briefing to explain the work of the Bank in pursuing its inflation-targeting mandate.

“Fertiliser prices have been elevated. They seem to be coming down, but … what you are going to have is that it’s going to be varied. Some farmers might have decided to order fertiliser ahead of the [next] planting season. Others might be ordering later. It’s going to have a different impact, and that would feed into food prices at some point.”

He noted that weather forecasters and meteorologists are warning of very strong indications of an extreme El Niño weather pattern that would manifest in a drought in South Africa, affecting the next agricultural production season.

“For now, I think we [can] enjoy lower food inflation, but there are risks to that outlook,” he said.

The latest monthly southern oscillation index (SOI) reading, which scientists use to measure the atmospheric part of the El Niño and La Niña climate cycle, has fallen to its lowest level in four decades, increasing the likelihood that the El Niño in 2026-27 could rank among the strongest yet, research group Oxford Economics said in a report this week.

The most recent time the SOI reached such a low level was during the 1982-83 El Niño, widely regarded as one of the strongest and most destructive events yet.

A severe El Niño could have devastating effects across Africa, Oxford Economics analyst Lyle Begbie said.

Read: SA salaries are rising but inflation is wiping out the gains

“These risks come at a time of elevated global energy and fertiliser prices, which will add further pressure to the continent’s agricultural sector,” he said.

“Southern Africa and parts of the Sahel are particularly vulnerable. While recent bumper harvests in some areas may provide a degree of resilience, the overall economic and humanitarian impacts could be significant.”

At Thursday’s South African Reserve Bank (SARB) briefing, deputy governor Rashad Cassim dismissed suggestions that have repeatedly surfaced over the years of adjusting or expanding the bank’s mandate, which is primarily inflation targeting.

The Bank adopted a new lower 3% target last year, with a one percentage point tolerance on either side, which it says will help anchor inflation expectations at low levels, helping gradually bring down interest rates.

In May it raised its policy rate to 7%, citing risks to the inflation outlook as the Middle East conflict pushed oil prices higher, but kept them unchanged at the next monetary policy meeting in July.

“Rather than saying [there is] the need to expand your mandate, I think that the public, the economists, and the analysts have to hold us accountable to say, ‘Did you make a policy mistake? Did you prematurely tighten? Did you prematurely loosen? And did you take cognisance of the economy?’ That’s a very good debate to have,” Cassim said.

“Do we have the right balance between keeping inflation to our target and ensuring that we don’t suppress economic activity or employment more than is necessary?

“We [also] have the financial stability mandate. You realise the cost of financial instability to the economy when you look at what happened in the great financial crisis.

“The SARB is an important determinant and ingredient of ensuring that the economy works,” Cassim added.

Business Day