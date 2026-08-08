Private education hottest stock on the JSE

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The private education sector is rapidly emerging as one of South Africa’s most compelling long-term investment opportunities.

Driven by chronic shortages in public higher education, increasing demand for quality qualifications and a growing acceptance of private institutions among students and employers, the sector is attracting significant investor interest.

Fund managers increasingly view education companies as one of the few sectors capable of delivering consistent growth despite South Africa’s weak economic backdrop.

Among the strongest advocates is Zukisa Luswazi, Coronation Fund Managers investment analyst, who argues that private education operators have built competitive advantages that position them for years of sustained expansion. “South Africa’s private education industry has long been attractive,” he said in Coronation’s latest Crown Club investment report.

“The state has been unable to invest sufficiently to meet the demand for quality education, and its execution has been inconsistent.”

The supply-demand imbalance has become one of the sector’s biggest growth drivers.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of prospective students compete for a limited number of university places. Public universities have struggled to expand capacity at the same pace as rising enrolment demand, while government spending per student has come under pressure.

“In tertiary education, capacity remains constrained while demand grows,” Luswazi noted, adding that declining real government spending on university subsidies raises concerns about the long-term sustainability and quality of the public system.

That gap is increasingly being filled by private providers such as ADvTech and Stadio, which have spent years investing in campuses, technology, academic programmes and distance-learning platforms.

According to Luswazi, private institutions are no longer simply absorbing students who fail to secure places at public universities. Instead, they are becoming institutions of choice. “Most notably, it has enabled ADvTech to legitimise private tertiary education as a category and build large, well-regarded institutions. These are increasingly first-choice institutions and are narrowing the gap with leading state universities,” he said.

ADvTech’s higher education brands include the newly opened Emeris, which was opened this year after the consolidation of Varsity College, Vega and Monash South Africa, and also owns Rosebank International [formerly Rosebank College} and Capsicum Culinary Studio. Its schools division includes Crawford International, Pinnacle Colleges, Trinity House and Abbots College.

Education spending tends to remain resilient even when economic conditions deteriorate as parents continue prioritising education, while employers increasingly favour qualifications linked directly to workplace skills and employability.

Luswazi believes the success of the leading private operators stems from their willingness to reinvest heavily in quality and scale over many years. “ADvTech has invested meaningfully over many years, growing strong private schooling and tertiary franchises with widening moats, capitalising on South Africa’s massive private education opportunity,” he said.

He said management had consistently balanced profitability with reinvestment into facilities, technology, teaching capabilities and student outcomes. “Management has balanced margin expansion against reinvestment in fee competitiveness, better facilities, wider tertiary offerings, talent, research and development, systems and technology, and growth costs,” Luswazi said.

A key example, according to Luswazi, is ADvTech’s Academic Centre of Excellence, which develops intellectual property, teaching methodologies and technology-driven learning systems across the group’s education brands.

He argues that such capabilities are difficult for smaller providers to replicate because they require significant scale and funding. “This creates a scalable engine of academic quality and differentiated education experiences,” he said.

“It is also a costly capability that can only be funded efficiently through scale economics, making it hard, if not impossible, for standalone or sub-scale players to replicate.”

Investors are particularly attracted to the sector’s combination of recurring revenue, rising enrolments and expanding profitability.

Years of investment are now beginning to translate into stronger cash generation. “After many years of investment, Advtech is now growing both free cash flow and returns while continuing to invest,” Luswazi said.

He noted that return on equity has risen above 20% and continues to improve, reflecting the maturation of campuses and education assets built over the past decade.

The next major catalyst for the sector could come from the department of higher education and training, which is opening the university market to private institutions by developing regulations that may eventually allow qualifying private institutions to obtain university status.

For companies such as ADvTech and Stadio, whose brands include Milpark and creative institution AFDA, university recognition could strengthen their brands, attract additional students and place private institutions on a more equal footing with traditional universities. The rapid expansion of distance learning is also creating new opportunities.

Despite the strong outlook, investors remain alert to risks.

Luswazi identifies affordability pressures, a weak South African economy and rising labour costs as key challenges facing the sector. He also cautions that expansion into other African markets could potentially distract management and dilute returns if not executed carefully.

But Coronation remains optimistic. “We believe the opportunity ahead of the company overshadows these risks,” Luswazi said.

Stadio’s shares have surged more than 300% over the past five years, while Advtech has leaped 220%, with the two groups worth a combined R40bn on the JSE.

Business Times