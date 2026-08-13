PODCAST | How Sanlam and SANParks are linking conservation to economic inclusion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

To date, the Sanlam-SANParks SMME Fund has helped 230 entrepreneurs in communities surrounding South Africa’s national parks grow their businesses and create jobs.

When people think about conservation, they often picture protected wildlife areas, biodiversity preservation and environmental stewardship.

When they think about economic development, they think about jobs, entrepreneurship and business growth.

But what if these priorities are not separate at all? What if conservation and economic inclusion are, in fact, dependent on one another?

This question is at the heart of the first episode of the latest Sanlam ESG Barometer Podcast series, hosted by Andile Khumalo, CEO of KhumaloCo and co-founder of the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report.

This three-part podcast series shares practical examples of how sustainability can create shared value and meaningful impact for people, communities, business and the environment.

In this episode, Khumalo explores the Sanlam-SANParks SMME Fund, a partnership between Sanlam and South African National Parks (SANParks), founded on a simple but powerful belief: conservation succeeds when communities thrive.

Since its inception in 2023, the fund has deployed R50m in interest-free loans to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) operating in and around South Africa’s national parks.

The fund targets SMMEs that supply goods and services to SANParks, enabling them to fulfil contracts without upfront capital, or the burden of financing costs. It also helps them expand their businesses and sustain jobs while strengthening the link between conservation and community growth.

Khumalo is joined by Thandeka Nkambule, Sanlam’s chief transformation officer, and Wandisiwe Marhaya, SANParks’ regional manager for supplier and enterprise development (Northern Regions), to unpack the partnership and its impact.

Listen now:

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1705098">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

About the Sanlam ESG Barometer report

Launched in 2023, the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report — researched by Krutham and presented in partnership with Business Day — examines how listed companies in South Africa and Kenya are evolving their business operations to deliver stronger environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes over the long term.

To coincide with South Africa hosting the G20 and B20 in 2025, the third edition focused on the real-world impact of the B20. It provided insight into what makes a B20 recommendation move beyond a policy proposal to deliver meaningful results.

For more information or to download the reports, visit the Sanlam ESG Barometer website.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.