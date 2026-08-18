JOB AD | Vice-chancellor of the University of Fort Hare

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Since its founding in 1916, the University of Fort Hare has been synonymous with intellectual courage, African leadership, and transformation.

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) is a South African national treasure, an African intellectual landmark, and a recognised symbol of the power of education to transform lives and societies.

For more than a century, the Eastern Cape institution has occupied a distinctive place in the educational, political and social landscape of South Africa and the continent.

The university now seeks a new vice-chancellor to lead it into its next chapter of organisational transformation and excellence, while navigating the complexities and challenges facing higher education in South Africa and globally.

The opportunity

Reporting to the University Council, the vice-chancellor serves as UFH’s senior academic and executive leader and accounting officer, providing strategic, academic, administrative, and institutional leadership across the university’s communities and its campuses in Alice, Bhisho, and East London.

The vice-chancellor will be expected to:

Champion and deliver a compelling new strategic direction.

Advance student experience, holistic student development and success.

Strengthen academic excellence across the three core academic pillars of learning and teaching, research, and social engagement.

Build a high-performing, professional, ethical and accountable institution underpinned by a culture of excellence.

Promote sound governance, financial institutional resilience and responsible stewardship.

Strengthen resource planning, optimise infrastructure management and advance responsible technological innovation and digital transformation.

Demonstrate ethical and effective leadership and uphold the university’s governance framework and institutional values.

Unite the university community around a shared vision, purpose and set of strategic priorities.

Expand strategic partnerships and resource-mobilisation networks, strengthen the university’s influence and enhance its performance and sustainability.

Foster purposeful and mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Strengthen the university’s contribution and impact in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, across the African continent and globally.

The candidate

The university seeks a distinguished academic and executive leader of high integrity.

Candidates must:

Hold a doctoral qualification.

Have at least 10 years’ relevant experience in the higher education sector and/or the National System of Innovation (NSI).

Have at least 10 years’ senior leadership experience, at least five years of which should have been at executive level, such as deputy vice-chancellor, executive dean or dean, with comparable executive responsibilities, or in a similar senior executive role within a university or comparable institution in the higher education and/or NSI environment.

Have a proven track record in strategic leadership, institutional stewardship, academic and research leadership, governance, people management, financial oversight, stakeholder leadership, fundraising/resource mobilisation, and executive credibility within the broader higher education and/or NSI environment.

Demonstrate a high level of strategic foresight, executive judgement, and the ability to lead a complex, multi-campus, and transformation-oriented institution.

Demonstrate a strong commitment to student success, academic freedom, transformation, inclusion, and the public purpose of higher education.

Applications

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply by no later than August 31 2026.

Applications, comprising a comprehensive letter of motivation and curriculum vitae, including qualifications, must be directed to Ms Genevieve Michel, head of assessments at Academic Partners, and submitted via email to shireen1154@talenting.co.za.

University-related process enquiries may be emailed to pmequeries@ufh.ac.za

Note:

The appointment will be made by the University Council in accordance with UFH’s statute, applicable legislation, and institutional policies.

UFH is committed to employment equity, transformation, and excellence. In line with the university’s employment equity and transformation commitments, preference may be given to suitably qualified candidates from designated groups.

The university reserves the right to conduct appropriate verification and due diligence processes and/or not to make an appointment.

Late submissions will not be considered.

This article was sponsored by the University of Fort Hare.