DNI’s R2bn investment in Mission Mobile and KnowRoaming will expand digital inclusion

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Ryan Noach, CEO of DNI, a privately-owned investment company that operates in the telecoms industry.

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Investment company DNI has committed R2.1bn to telecommunications, digital services and fintech investments, with its latest investment in mobile technology company Mission Mobile and eSIM provider KnowRoaming aimed at expanding digital and financial inclusion.

The deals follow DNI’s recent investments in fibre network operator Frogfoot, internet service provider Vox and prepaid fibre business Hypa, giving the group exposure across the connectivity value chain, from network infrastructure and broadband access to smartphones and international mobile services.

DNI CEO Ryan Noach said the strategy is focused on improving access to technology and services that enable participation in the digital economy.

“Access to digital technology increasingly determines access to opportunity. Whether it is broadband connectivity, smartphone ownership or global mobility, our goal is to help more people participate fully in the digital economy,” he said.

The latest investment extends DNI’s reach beyond fibre connectivity into device affordability and global mobile services.

Mission Mobile helps mobile operators offer smartphones and connectivity through smaller monthly payments, targeting consumers who struggle to qualify for traditional contracts. DNI said its investment will provide growth capital to expand the model nationally.

Mission Mobile CEO Tim Strike said affordable device ownership remains a key barrier to digital participation.

“The impact of digital inclusion is measured not only by connectivity, but by what people can achieve once connected. A smartphone can help someone search for work, access educational resources, run a small business or participate more fully in the digital economy,” he said.

DNI’s second investment, KnowRoaming, operates a global eSIM platform that enables travellers to access mobile connectivity across multiple countries without traditional roaming services.

Collectively, these investments respond to rising demand for connectivity, digital services and technology solutions. — DNI CEO Ryan Noach

The investment comes as eSIM adoption accelerates globally, driven by demand for flexible, app-based connectivity. DNI said the deal supports its strategy of building an integrated telecommunications and technology ecosystem.

KnowRoaming executive director Mike Roffey said the partnership would support expansion across Africa and other international markets.

“The global shift to eSIM technology is changing how travellers and businesses connect across borders. Customers increasingly expect mobile connectivity to be as immediate, flexible and intuitive as the other digital services they use,” he said.

The investments follow DNI’s entry into Frogfoot, Vox and Hypa in August through a consortium that includes JSE-listed Sabvest Capital, Masimong Group Holdings and Draper Gain International.

That transaction valued Frogfoot and Vox at R14.4bn and provided capital to accelerate fibre rollout, particularly in underserved township and lower-income communities. Frogfoot plans to quadruple its annual rollout rate to 360,000 connected homes over the next year, creating more than 5,000 jobs.

Noach said the investments reflect DNI’s approach of backing founder-led businesses while retaining existing management teams.

“Collectively, these investments respond to rising demand for connectivity, digital services and technology solutions,” he said.

Founded 20 years ago, DNI operates in more than 35 countries and generates annual consolidated revenue of over R12bn.

Correction: This story now reflects that DNI’s R2.1bn is an investment.