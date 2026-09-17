Access to customers a barrier for SMME growth

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The research found that 56.9% of 800 small businesses identified access to markets as the key factor that would help their businesses grow. image: Eugene Coetzee

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Access to customers has emerged as the biggest obstacle for small businesses to scale despite many of them being in business for years.

The second State of the SMME in South Africa report, published by the Shoprite Group and based on World Wide Worx research involving 800 small businesses, found that 56.9% of respondents identified access to markets as the key factor that would help their businesses grow.

This was followed by financial support at 39.5% and access to digital tools and platforms at 29.7%.

“Compared to our 2025 study, regulatory pressure has receded as a primary complaint, replaced by access to markets, capital and enterprise support that goes beyond the basics.

“It suggests that operating conditions have improved and that owners are now focused on the next constraint: getting their goods and services in front of customers who can afford to pay,” said Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx.

The importance of market access becomes even clearer when SMMEs consider the role of large corporations. Some 78.1% rated regular orders from big businesses as important or very important to their growth, ahead of mentorship, grants, training, technical skills and loans.

“An order from a large customer can create a significant opportunity, but a small business also needs the working capital and capacity to deliver on it,” said Goldstuck. He added that “market access, appropriate finance and practical business support need to work together if we want to help more SMMEs scale.”

The problem is particularly significant because many of the businesses surveyed are not new ventures still finding their feet. Almost a third (32.1%) have been operating for more than two decades, yet 39.1% employ just one to five people — the largest company-size category in the survey.

Market access, appropriate finance and practical business support need to work together if we want to help more SMMEs scale. — Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx.

Finance remains another barrier, with 70.8% of respondents said improved access to funding would make their businesses more competitive, while 90.9% currently rely on their own resources and personal networks. Only 9.7% use bank loans, while 57.4% have never applied for funding. Private investment is even less accessible: just 2.1% currently use private investors, although 46.2% said they would like to use this source of funding.

The nature of the constraints “highlights the need for practical, commercially driven interventions that connect SMMEs to real opportunities. Ultimately, enabling SMMEs to scale requires more than resilience.

“It calls for coordinated action to improve access to finance, markets, skills and systems. This report is both a reflection of progress and a call to action,” said Maude Modise, enterprise and government relations executive at the Shoprite Group.

However, there are signs of greater optimism among business owners. Some 42% described their businesses as growing and expanding, up from 33% in the 2025 survey, while 85% expect moderate to high growth over the next year.

More than half (53.6%) reported net profit after tax growth of above 10%.

“These findings are encouraging, particularly given the difficult operating environment SMMEs have navigated. The challenge now is to help businesses convert that resilience into sustainable growth and greater economic impact,” said Modise said.

The report also found that male-owned businesses still dominate, at 52.3% compared to the 37% owned by females. Ownership continues to be dominated by entrepreneurs aged 35 to 54, though the 2026 survey shows a modest increase in participation among owners aged 25 to 44 compared with 2025.

The largest concentrations of SMMEs remain in Gauteng (30.7%), Western Cape (29.3%) and KwaZulu-Natal (14.1%), though their combined share has declined, with greater representation across the other smaller provinces than in 2025.