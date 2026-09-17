REGISTER | Capitec BizTalk: Turn client experience into a competitive edge

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Capitec’s Basani Maluleke, group executive for Personal Banking, and Riaan Klopper, executive head of Business Banking and the bank’s Business Support Centre, will be speaking at the Capitec BizTalk event in Johannesburg on October 1 2026.

The best businesses don’t just sell well. They make doing business with them feel effortless.

In a market where clients have more options and less patience for complexity, a good product or a sharp price will only take you so far.

What makes clients stay — and come back, and tell others — is how simple it feels to work with you: from the first enquiry through to payment, delivery and after-sales support.

The next Capitec BizTalk event, taking place in Johannesburg on October 1, will explore how businesses can turn client experience into a competitive edge.

BizTalk is a business-focused platform launched by Capitec in partnership with Business Day and Arena Events. It brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders and financial experts for meaningful interactions that offer fresh perspectives and actionable insights to help South African businesses thrive.

A practical conversation for business owners

Real-world lessons from experienced entrepreneurs and financial experts

A slow response. A process with too many steps. Having to explain the same problem to three different people.

Each one feels like a minor inconvenience. But repeated across every client interaction, they quietly shape how people experience your whole business — and send them looking for someone easier to deal with.

The good news? You don’t have to fix everything at once. Often, the biggest gains come from finding one frustrating step and removing it. That’s where providing a better client experience becomes a genuine business strategy.

At the upcoming BizTalk event, Capitec’s Basani Maluleke, group executive for Personal Banking, and Riaan Klopper, executive head of Business Banking and the bank’s Business Support Centre, will unpack what it takes to turn everyday client interactions into a real competitive advantage.

This isn’t a lecture on theory. It’s a practical conversation about how to spot the friction in your business, simplify how you operate and use both people and technology to create experiences that keep clients coming back.

What you’ll gain from attending this Capitec BizTalk:

How to spot the friction points that could be costing your business clients and revenue.

How to turn client feedback into practical improvements.

How to use simplicity and speed to set your business apart.

How to build trust through consistent, effortless experiences.

How better client experiences lead to loyalty, advocacy and sustainable growth.

Register now and stand a chance to win

Attend online or in-person

This insight-driven BizTalk event is designed to challenge the way your business delivers client experiences — and leave you with practical ideas you can act on immediately.

As an added bonus, one lucky business owner attending the event stands a chance to win an advertising package* valued at R50,000, redeemable across leading Arena Holdings titles, including Business Day, Sunday Times or TimesLIVE.

As part of the prize, the winner will also be profiled in Business Day’s ‘Entrepreneurs with an edge’ series, helping to put their business in front of a wider audience.

Event details

Date: Thursday, October 1 2026

Thursday, October 1 2026 Venue: Online, or in-person in Johannesburg (details via registration)

Online, or in-person in Johannesburg (details via registration) Time: 6pm to 8pm online, or 5pm to 8pm in-person

Click here to register via the Arena Events website and secure your virtual or physical seat for this insightful event.

Visit the Capitec BizTalk hub to catch up on highlights and key takeaways from previous events, and stay updated on upcoming events.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.

*Ts and Cs apply.