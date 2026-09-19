‘We aren’t eating SA’s lunch,’ says Maputo port CEO

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Port of Maputo's investment in capacity is paying off after it handled record volumes of 32m tonnes in 2025. Picture:

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Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) CEO Osório Lucas says Maputo is complementing rather than competing with South African ports, which have been repeatedly outperformed by the neighbouring country.

The Port of Maputo handled a record 32Mt in 2025 — no mean feat for an entity that handled 5Mt when it was established 30 years earlier — in an economy increasingly boosted by mega gas projects.

The record growth underscores investment in infrastructure, technology and employee development, said Lucas.

To the perception that Maputo is taking business from South African ports, Lucas said: “We are not eating any[body’s] lunch. The South African economy is big. There is enough for everyone to have lunch, dinner and supper. The more efficient we are, the more volume you generate. That’s how life is.”

Lucas said the intention is to reach 43Mt by 2033.

“I don’t think it’s impossible, and the drivers to that are the expansion of our container and coal terminals,” he said.

The Port of Maputo launched a $500m (R8.1bn) investment programme in 2024 to expand its container and coal terminals by the first quarter of 2027. The expansion will see the container terminal’s capacity move from 270,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) to 530,000. The capacity of the coal terminal will increase from 10Mt to 12Mt.

Lucas said the port was complementing South African ports.

“What are we handling? It’s millions. It’s helping you guys export at the right price to the international market. We are making the South African product more competitive. I know it’s hard to think like that, but it is true.”

The Port of Maputo is the landlord, similar to the Transnet National Ports Authority in South Africa. Under the public sector partnership model, it has concessionaires operating under the MPDC, including JSE-listed Grindrod.

The MPDC is the main operator of the port and focuses on the export of commodities, including coal, chrome and ferrochrome, vanadium and phosphate.

The remainder of the port’s terminals — for containers, coal, magnetite, cars and sugar — are operated by third parties.

Out of the port’s 32.1Mt, 15Mt were handled directly by the MPDC and the remainder by the sub-concessionaires.

Lucas said the key differentiator for the Port of Maputo has been its philosophy, rather than its ownership. “The question is, can you implement your vision? Do you have enough latitude to do that? We do.”

The investment in capacity has changed the game for the port. The MPDC has also invested in upskilling its employees, with an average of 200 people receiving training every year.

Lucas said the port offered a full “gate-to-gate service” and addressed problems facing its clients from the moment their trucks or trains left their mines to when they arrived at the port’s gates.

Investment in technology has been a win for the port, as it has enabled a migration to a digital operating system that has improved efficiencies.

Lucas said the system links the mines to the port. “We know when the cargo is being loaded, we know where the trucks are, we know when they are going to come here, and when we identify problems at the border or elsewhere, we intervene. We go beyond saying that we offer a client-based service.”

The system keeps cybersecurity threats at bay through seven levels of security and four backups for the internet.

Lucas said the port implemented the digital system during the height of the Covid pandemic. “When we had Covid, that’s when we integrated systems the most, because people could not talk to each other at the border. Everything was paper. We convinced them to take that opportunity to digitalise.”

The port was ranked 273 out of 400 global ports in the 2025 Container Port Performance Index based on how long vessels spend in a port from arrival to departure. This was ahead of South Africa’s Ngqura, Gqeberha, Durban and Cape Town ports.

Lucas said the Port of Maputo ensures it is as efficient as it can be. “The main indicator is not Richards Bay or Durban. It’s client satisfaction. We allow the client to tell us, we talk openly, and we don’t shy away from engaging. We don’t politicise conversations. So, we don’t care about other people’s indicators. We care about the client’s satisfaction.”

The growth of Maputo’s port comes as the Port of Durban, South Africa’s busiest and largest domestic container terminal, has introduced private sector participation and investment to remove capacity constraints. In 2025, Durban recorded the most improvement in the rankings, reflecting efforts to turn the entity around.

Business Times