Sugar farmers send another SOS as retailers break local pact

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy minister of trade, industry & competition Zuko Godlimpi speaks at the sugarcane growers dialogue that he hosted in uMzinto, KwaZulu-Natal, on September 18 2026. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

South African retailers as well as food and beverage manufacturers are not honouring a government-brokered sugar masterplan requiring them to source 95% of the commodity from local producers, leading to a 20% slump in sales this season, according to industry association SA Canegrowers.

The sector has long complained about the existential threat it faces from cheap imports due to weak local tariff protections, adding to the troubles of companies such as industry giant Tongaat Hulett, which recently narrowly averted liquidation after going into business rescue in 2022.

Sugar buyers are not honouring their commitment to avoid imports not only from countries further afield, such as India, Brazil and Thailand, but also from neighbouring countries, including Eswatini, putting local livelihoods and jobs at risk, SA Canegrowers said on Monday.

It cited industry data showing that this season alone, sales have dropped to 433,380 tonnes compared with 626,417 tonnes in 2023/24, despite there being more than sufficient locally produced sugar to meet domestic demand.

“When retailers signed the master plan, they didn’t commit to only avoiding deep-sea imports from countries such as India, Brazil and Thailand. They committed to supporting South African sugar, South African jobs and South African transformation,” said SA Canegrowers chair Higgins Mdluli.

“You cannot honour that commitment by sourcing sugar from outside [the] borders of our country and simply arguing it doesn’t count as an import because it comes from a neighbouring country with no import tariff. The local communities who depend on this industry don’t experience the difference, the money still leaves South Africa, and local livelihoods still suffer.”

Read: Cheap sugar imports crush South African farmers as local sales plunge

The plea comes after deputy trade, industry & competition minister Zuko Godlimpi met sugarcane growers in KwaZulu-Natal last week, during which they lamented the constantly rising cost of fertiliser, petrol and diesel, among other problems.

In a statement issued by the department, Godlimpi pledged continued government support, including tariffs, to protect the industry.

Asked to comment on SA Canegrowers’ latest statement on Monday, the department said Godlimpi would convene another meeting and it would not comment further beyond Friday’s statement.

In April the industry signed the second phase of the sugar masterplan — a follow-up to the initial programme unveiled in 2020 — with a focus on diversifying the sector from being purely agricultural to save jobs.

On Monday the South African Sugar Association (Sasa) said the process was a “major development towards ensuring the long-term sustainability of the country’s sugar industry”.

“As the implementation of the masterplan unfolds, social partners will have scheduled meetings to review progress made. If any issues, which are inimical to the successful execution of the masterplan, are encountered, all stakeholders should be able to rectify the situation so that we all move in the same direction and adhere to our respective commitments,” Sasa executive director Sifiso Mhlaba said in response to questions from Business Day.

In January the International Trade Administration Commission said it had launched a formal review to evaluate appropriate tariff protections after receiving two competing applications regarding the dollar-based reference price (DBRP) through which it manages the country’s variable sugar import tariff.

Itac said Sasa had applied for an increase in the current DBRP to $905 per tonne from $680, citing the need to protect the local sugar industry and ensure its sustainability, while the Beverage Association of South Africa applied for a reduction to $552-$650, saying the current duty has an adverse impact on beverage producers, bottlers and consumers.

Last month, Itac decided to increase the reference price to $785/tonne to “appropriately balance the need to provide adequate and proportionate support to the domestic sugar industry with the need to preserve the competitiveness of downstream industries, consumer welfare and compliance with South Africa’s World Trade Organisations”.

Business Day