Why does so much stuff have to be fixed or replaced so quickly?

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Growing complaints about product failures are raising questions about whether consumers are buying poorer-quality goods or whether products are becoming harder and more expensive to repair, shortening their useful lifespan.

The issue has come into sharper focus following the Competition Commission’s draft guidelines on repair, service and maintenance aftermarkets. While the guidelines do not explicitly address planned obsolescence, they touch on several concerns that have prompted regulators in Europe and Australia to examine barriers to repair and product longevity.

Data from the National Consumer Commission (NCC) and the Consumer Goods & Services Ombud (CGSO) suggest that product failures and repair-related disputes are a significant consumer concern.

Between January 2022 and September 2026, the two bodies recorded 3,006 complaints involving goods that failed within six months of purchase. Just over 2,000 became defective after six months, or developed problems following repairs.

Electronic products accounted for most problems — there were 904 complaints involving goods that failed within six months; 710 complainst about cellphones; 703 about household appliances such as refrigerators, kettles and ovens; and 466 about entertainment electronics, including televisions and audio equipment.

The NCC says it has seen an increase in complaints involving warranty claims under section 56 of the Consumer Protection Act, which provides consumers with an implied six-month warranty on goods. Between January and September 16 this year alone, the NCC and CGSO recorded 669 complaints involving products that failed within six months of purchase.

Yet regulators are cautious about drawing a direct connection between these complaints and planned obsolescence.

The NCC says it has not formulated a view on whether planned obsolescence, broadly understood as practices that deliberately reduce a product’s lifespan or accelerate replacement, is a concern in the South African market.

That probably reflects the complexity of the issue. Product failures can result from manufacturing defects, component quality, normal wear and tear or accidental damage. At the same time, global debates about product longevity have increasingly shifted beyond the idea of products being intentionally designed to fail.

Global debates about product longevity have increasingly shifted beyond the idea of products being intentionally designed to fail

The Competition Commission’s aftermarket inquiry highlights a broader range of factors that can determine how long products remain usable. Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga said planned obsolescence could include software that slows device performance, measures that make repairs prohibitively expensive and design choices that make products more difficult to repair.

“The commission’s draft guidelines on repair, service, and maintenance aftermarkets do not explicitly cover planned obsolescence,” Makunga said. “Depending on the circumstances and facts of a complaint, the guidelines on repairs, service and maintenance aftermarkets may be used in an investigation of conduct associated with planned obsolescence.”

The commission’s position links the issue of product lifespan to a broader discussion about competition and consumer choice. A product may remain physically functional but effectively become obsolete if spare parts are unavailable, independent repairers cannot access diagnostic tools, software support is withdrawn, or repair costs approach the price of a replacement. In those circumstances, consumers may be pushed towards replacing products long before the end of their potential lifespan.

Evidence of some of these challenges is visible in local complaint data. Of the complaints received by the NCC and CGSO, 592 involved defects after repairs. Consumers reported problems ranging from poor workmanship and recurring faults to unavailable parts and difficulties obtaining further repairs. The NCC says it is monitoring these complaints to determine the extent of the problem.

The issue is attracting increasing regulatory attention internationally.

France has introduced repairability measures designed to help consumers assess how easy products are to repair before purchasing them. Italy has investigated manufacturers over software-related practices affecting device performance and longevity, while Australia has examined barriers to repair as part of broader consumer and competition policy reforms.

Makunga said the Competition Commission studied cases from France, Italy and Australia in its background research into challenges affecting repair, service and maintenance markets.

The NCC notes that many electronic products are covered by manufacturer warranties extending beyond the Consumer Protection Act’s six-month protection period, with some companies also offering extended warranty programmes. The regulator expects products that remain under warranty to be repairable and to have replacement parts available where necessary.

However, warranties do not fully address the longer-term question of durability. Once warranty periods expire, consumers may still encounter limited repair options, unavailable parts or repair costs that make replacement the more practical choice.

For now, the NCC says it is not considering specific measures aimed at planned obsolescence, although it continues monitoring supplier practices and market conduct.

Business Day