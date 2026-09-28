How phones are building an SA gaming boom

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The African gaming market is expanding rapidly, driven mostly by mobile connectivity. Picture: DEAN DROBOT/123RF

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South African companies have an opportunity to get involved in the fast-growing gaming market, offering commercial routes similar to traditional sports and sporting leagues, local video game specialist Mettlestate says.

The African gaming market is expanding rapidly, driven mostly by mobile connectivity. According to Barry Louzada, founder and MD of Mettlestate, out of the 350- to 400-million gamers in Africa and the 26- to 30-million in South Africa, about 90% access games via mobile devices.

This shift has democratised access, allowing anyone with a smartphone to participate in titles such as Fortnite, Call of Duty Mobile or PUBG Mobile.

The measurement does not include popular casino- or gambling-based mobile games.

“One thing that Covid brought was that a lot of publishers moved their games to mobile devices, which made it a lot more accessible to more people, particularly on the continent of Africa,” he told Business Day.

“All of these different games are now available to an audience that historically wouldn’t have been able to pay R15,000 for a PlayStation or up to R30,000 for a gaming PC.”

Mettlestate has positioned itself as “a premium e-sports agency and gaming authority in Africa” specialising in gaming competitions and tournament organisation.

Local games developer Sea Monster projects the country’s gaming market to grow from $266m (R4.3bn) in 2023 to $333m (R5.4bn) by the end of 2026, making South Africa the largest gaming market in Africa by revenue.

The company says the more significant opportunity may not simply be the size of the market, but the characteristics of the audience.

Sea Monster’s research estimates between 22- and 23-million mobile gamers in the country, with mobile representing about 91% of total player spending. By comparison, the local PC audience is estimated at about 4.9-million players, while console accounts for around 2-million.

Despite the big, highly engaged audience, Louzada said traditional corporate investment in South African gaming remains underdeveloped compared to global markets.

At the core of the argument is that the dedication fans show to traditional sports mirrors the passion found in the gaming community, making both highly viable commercial audiences.

With three decades in the industry, Louzada’s strategy is to bridge the gap between brands and the gaming audience, aiming to show corporations the value of investing in this digital playground.

Online gaming has evolved into a continuous, interactive communication platform, he said.

“Gaming is the new social ecosystem. It’s about understanding that gamers are online and they’re conversing with one another all the time.”

Mettlestate is pushing to legitimise gaming as a sport and as a potential career path.

The company has established a series of tournament hubs in townships, facilitates activations for brands, and awards university bursaries for tournament winners, all as part of a plan to foster an ecosystem around gaming in the country, similar to that of football, cricket or rugby.

Louzada highlighted that the demographic of a “gamer” has broadened to include all walks of life, breaking stereotypes.

“If you consider the stereotype around a gamer as these kinds of troglodytes that live in basements and never go out or see the sun ... if you look at most gamers today, they’re not necessarily geeks,” he said.

The gaming veteran noted that the industry offers “robust career paths” beyond professional playing.

Organisations such as Mettlestate, Sea Monster, Carry1st and 24 Bit Games require finance teams, project managers, developers, graphic designers and AV technicians, to name a few. Gaming is also framed as a tool for teaching problem-solving and basic digital financial literacy.

Legacy gaming gatherings and conventions are shifting from trade show formats to fully immersive lifestyle festivals.

Through Mettlestate’s involvement in the rAge gaming expo, Louzada is pushing to reshape the annual gathering to encompass music, anime, and broader pop culture, transforming it into an “inclusive, experiential event” rather than a standard exhibition.

In 2022, Carry1st, a South African-based mobile games publisher, raised more than R300m in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, one of the largest US venture capital funds.

Apart from Carry1st, companies such as Usiku Games and Leti Arts are among the new generation of African game developers pioneering games that derive storylines from the experiences, challenges and histories of local gamers.

Business Day