How to make a will

You might think that you can delay making a will, but it is something to deal with sooner rather than later.
“Think of a will as your voice when you’re not there to speak. Without it, the law decides who gets what. A will brings certainty and fairness; it isn’t just paperwork, it’s a plan for peace of mind,” says PPS fiduciary specialist Yvonne Mojela.
She advises:
- There is no perfect time to get a will; if you are over 16, have dependants, own property or want to make sure your belongings go where you’d like, then it’s time;
- Start by writing down your assets, who you’d like them to go to, and who you trust to carry out your wishes; then get professional help to make it official;
- Consider the following issues when drawing up a will:
- guardianship for children;
- digital assets;
- sentimental items like jewellery; and
- your pets; and
- Costs range from no drafting fee if you use a financial institution to a DIY online kit that costs between R200 and R500 and more than R5,000 for complex estates that involve trusts and tax planning.
