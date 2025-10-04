MY BRILLIANT CAREER | ‘Wow, I really did it!’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

You were featured in My Brilliant Career in 2022, what has changed since then?

I started my career studying travel and tourism before becoming a cabin crew member, and I am still a proud cabin crew member for LIFT. I have 15 years of experience, but my latest achievement is that I’ve just obtained my commercial pilot’s licence — a dream I’ve had since I was a little girl.

It feels absolutely amazing. I feel pride, gratitude and disbelief. It’s the kind of dream you work so hard for that when it finally happens you need to pause and remind yourself, “Wow, I really did it!”

When I started out as cabin crew for LIFT, I already had my private pilot’s licence, and I completed my radio licence in 2022, after which I started working towards my commercial pilot’s licence.

I have had to make many sacrifices to achieve my goals. At times, I had to choose between buying groceries and paying for flying, between getting a new car and fixing the old one. I studied before work, sometimes after work, skipped holidays, and even sold a bed from my second bedroom to cover flying expenses. Every sacrifice was a reminder of how much I wanted this dream.

Apart from the financial and emotional hurdles, I also suffered the loss of both my parents last year, just one month apart, right in the middle of a very intense and critical phase of training. I managed it through exercise and reading, because I strongly believe that a healthy body equals a strong mind.

What do you think makes you a good pilot?

First, I have a lot of industry experience. I’ve worked on aircraft for so long that I’m fully aware of the day-to-day processes and procedures. I’m also conscientious and diligent.

What do you enjoy about your work?

I enjoy the flexibility that my work offers, the opportunity to interact with people from diverse backgrounds, and the unique experience of flying. Being in the air provides a focused and calm environment, allowing me to approach each day with clarity and composure.

What are the main challenges you face at work?

As women, we hear more “nos” than “yeses”. It’s up to us to filter these comments for useful information for growth and to continue to believe in ourselves to reach our goals.

What did this process teach you?

This process taught me the power of clear goals to help you navigate challenges, and strengthened my resilience and perseverance in achieving success.