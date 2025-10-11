MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Stepping up to the green revolution

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What do you do at work?

I drive impact through sustainable energy project management.

What can we each do to address climate change and other environmental issues?

As someone who has dedicated over 28 years to sustainable energy and community development, I believe addressing climate change starts with empowering ourselves and our communities. It is not just about grand policies. It is about the small, innovative steps we each take daily to foster the green revolution.

Aligning with the sustainable development goals (SDGs), here are some practical ways we can all contribute:

Embrace renewable energy at home: switch to solar power or energy-efficient appliances;

Reduce waste and recycle creatively: implement zero-waste habits, such as composting and supporting recycling initiatives; and

Support sustainable food systems: grow your own food gardens or buy from local, eco-friendly farmers.

How did your earlier experiences in clean cooking influence your current work at Ener-G-Africa (EGA)?

Earlier in my career, while working in primary schools across South Africa, I saw first-hand the challenges of cooking on open fires — from the health risks of smoke inhalation to the environmental damage caused by wood use. That experience shaped my passion for developing and implementing cleaner, more energy-efficient cooking solutions for communities.

At EGA, we implement clean-energy stoves predominantly used by women, helping to improve livelihoods by reducing the time spent cooking, the risks associated with collecting firewood, and the incidence of smoke-related illnesses. These cookstoves help to restore women’s dignity and boost their productivity.

What work would you do if you couldn’t do this work?

If I couldn’t continue in sustainable energy and community development, I would pivot to wildlife conservation or environmental education.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I dreamt of becoming a nature conservationist, living and working in the bush, as I was inspired by my deep love for nature and animals. Growing up, I was fascinated by the bushveld and conservation stories, which fuelled my passion for protecting the environment and empowering communities, much like my later work in off-grid living and leading a nature conservancy.

What career advice do you have for South Africa’s young people?

To South Africa’s youth: embrace innovation and self-reliance. Pursue education in fields like conservation or social entrepreneurship. Start small, but start.

Seek grants and accelerators to fund ideas that address the SDGs, gender equity and clean energy. Build networks through local and global programmes.

Be bold, live sustainably, and remember empowering communities starts with your own passion for a fulfilling, green future.

Success comes from integrity, teamwork and turning challenges into opportunities.