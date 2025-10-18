How to avoid technostress

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The strain of juggling digital platforms results in technostress, when information overload leaves you overwhelmed and anxious. Stock image.

Technology has transformed the way we work and connect with other people, bringing many benefits, but there are also pitfalls to watch out for.

“While there are many benefits to a hyper-connected world and workplace, these often come at a cost. Being constantly connected to your phone or laptop can fuel what experts are now calling technostress,” warns Caroline Kilbey, head of talent acquisition at Strider Digital.

She advises: