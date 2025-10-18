How to avoid technostress

Technology has transformed the way we work and connect with other people, bringing many benefits, but there are also pitfalls to watch out for.
“While there are many benefits to a hyper-connected world and workplace, these often come at a cost. Being constantly connected to your phone or laptop can fuel what experts are now calling technostress,” warns Caroline Kilbey, head of talent acquisition at Strider Digital.
She advises:
- The strain of juggling many digital platforms results in technostress, when information overload leaves you overwhelmed and anxious;
- If left untreated, it can affect your mental health, disrupt your sleep, weaken relationships and even result in burnout;
- Watch for the early signs of burnout, including persistent fatigue that doesn’t improve with rest;
- Redraw the boundaries between work and home that were blurred during lockdown — you can start small by turning off notifications after your workday ends;
- Schedule dedicated time each day for important tasks without checking messages and other interruptions, to manage the information overload; and
- Try to strike a balance and make time for rest and recovery.
