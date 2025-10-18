How to have a bully-free workplace

When bullying and harassment are allowed to fester and spread through workplaces, they become toxic, affecting the health and productivity of workers.
“Leaving harassment unchecked is not only a moral failure by business leaders; it’s a business risk,” says Prof Renata Schoeman, the head of health-care leadership at Stellenbosch Business School.
“The financial impact of a drain of talent and innovative capacity, lost productivity, high staff turnover with increased recruitment and training costs, legal costs and reputational damage can quietly destabilise even the most robust organisations.”
She advises:
- Bullying in the workplace can take many forms, though is too often unreported as victims choose to resign instead;
- All organisations need a clearly communicated, zero-tolerance policy;
- Provide regular, mandatory training that covers the definitions of harassment, and the organisation’s policy and reporting procedures for all employees;
- Investigate all complaints swiftly, thoroughly and impartially;
- Ensure there is buy-in from leadership;
- Adopt hiring processes that promote pay equity and increase diversity throughout the organisation; and
- Work on developing a culture where workers know they can give honest feedback and ask questions.
