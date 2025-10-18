How to have a bully-free workplace

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bullying in the workplace can take many forms, though is too often unreported as victims choose to resign instead. Stock photo.

When bullying and harassment are allowed to fester and spread through workplaces, they become toxic, affecting the health and productivity of workers.

“Leaving harassment unchecked is not only a moral failure by business leaders; it’s a business risk,” says Prof Renata Schoeman, the head of health-care leadership at Stellenbosch Business School.

“The financial impact of a drain of talent and innovative capacity, lost productivity, high staff turnover with increased recruitment and training costs, legal costs and reputational damage can quietly destabilise even the most robust organisations.”

She advises: