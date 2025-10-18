MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Marrying data with empathy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tell me about Weelee.

Weelee is South Africa’s fastest-growing online car platform, but it’s not just about cars; it’s about giving people more freedom and choice when it comes to mobility.

What are your main tasks as head of marketing?

My role is all about keeping Weelee’s brand both human and innovative. I oversee our strategy and execution, from digital to brand love, making sure we connect with people in ways that feel personal but also measurable. It’s a mix of left-brain analytics and right-brain creativity, always with Weelee’s commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction at its core.

What do you think makes you good at your job?

I think it’s my ability to marry data with empathy. Numbers tell you a lot, but they only matter if you can connect them back to people.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

The small wins that add up to something big. Seeing an idea come to life that actually makes a difference, whether it’s helping someone sell their car with ease or find the one they’ve always wanted, is incredibly rewarding. I love that my role lets me blend creativity with measurable impact, but what’s just as meaningful is watching my team grow. Those moments when someone pushes themselves, solves a tough challenge and lights up with pride make the pace worthwhile.

Do you face challenges as a woman in a male-dominant field?

There are definitely times when you feel the weight of being “one of the only women in the room”. The automotive space still carries a lot of traditional perceptions, and credibility sometimes has to be earned twice over. I’ve learnt to embrace my own voice and perspective. Results speak louder than assumptions, and authenticity builds trust over time. More importantly, I believe being a woman in this space adds value; it brings a lens of empathy, creativity and different ways of problem-solving that only make the industry stronger.

What do you look for when recruiting?

For me, mindset matters more than a perfect CV. I look for people who are curious, adaptable, collaborative and who love to learn. Skills can be taught, but attitude, energy and ownership are attributes that drive a team forward.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

Stay adaptable, but true to yourself. Industries evolve, trends shift, and technology changes quickly. But if you know your values and what you stand for, you’ll be able to navigate those shifts without losing yourself.