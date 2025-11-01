How to deal with grief at work

Grief is emotional, neurological and physical, so it it can be impossible to carry on after the loss of a loved one or other life-changing event.
“Grief walks into the workplace quietly. It doesn’t clock in. It doesn’t announce itself in the Monday meeting. It shows up in missed deadlines, glazed-over eyes, unexpected outbursts, and the sudden silence of someone who once brought the team to life,” says executive coach Anja van Beek.
She advises:
- People who are grieving can become forgetful, irritable or disengaged, so be patient with them;
- Healing is not about “getting over it” but your brain rewiring to get used to a new reality;
- Grieving takes time and is a non-linear process;
- Check in with your grieving team member, even if it feels awkward;
- Ask HR what you can offer in terms of flexible hours, counselling or adjusted workload;
- When they return to work, tell them you do not expect them to be back to normal; and
- Make an effort to educate your team and other managers on grief. - Margaret Harris
