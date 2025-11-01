CareersPREMIUM

How to deal with grief at work

Margaret Harris

Margaret Harris

Dr Adri Sutherland's thesis dealing with the death of her son describes her own grief experience in losing her son, Aidan, and those of eight parents whose children died before the age of 30, including two miscarriages. 
Grief walks into the workplace quietly. It doesn’t clock in. File photo (123RF)

Grief is emotional, neurological and physical, so it it can be impossible to carry on after the loss of a loved one or other life-changing event.

“Grief walks into the workplace quietly. It doesn’t clock in. It doesn’t announce itself in the Monday meeting. It shows up in missed deadlines, glazed-over eyes, unexpected outbursts, and the sudden silence of someone who once brought the team to life,” says executive coach Anja van Beek.

She advises:

  • People who are grieving can become forgetful, irritable or disengaged, so be patient with them;
  • Healing is not about “getting over it” but your brain rewiring to get used to a new reality;
  • Grieving takes time and is a non-linear process;
  • Check in with your grieving team member, even if it feels awkward;
  • Ask HR what you can offer in terms of flexible hours, counselling or adjusted workload;
  • When they return to work, tell them you do not expect them to be back to normal; and
  • Make an effort to educate your team and other managers on grief. - Margaret Harris

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Gaza ‘ceasefire’ is all about the money

2

What township traders can teach SA about surviving December

3

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Democracy is being undermined from within

4

Fitbit? Oura? Or just count sheep

5

From prince to pariah: the fall of ‘Randy Andy’

Top Stories