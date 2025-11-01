My Brilliant Career | Keeping your brand in glowing health

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What does a reputation specialist do?

It is a bit like a brand doctor. We help business owners to manage the way they’re seen by others, how they’re understood by their customers, and what they are remembered for. Reputation management is about aligning the way people perceive you, and your brand’s purpose, while making sure your business’s story is being told in a way that aligns to your strategic business objectives, appealing to the right people, for the right reasons. In short: we help brands and individuals shine for all the right reasons.

What are your main tasks at work?

Every day is different, and that’s what I love. Some days I’m crafting public relations (PR) strategies and brand narratives for a go-to-market launch, other days I’m organising a product launch and on other days I’m putting out fires, managing a crisis or guiding a client through media interviews. I also spend a lot of time building relationships with journalists and brands because reputation is as much about connection as it is about communication and good content.

What makes you good at the work you do?

Empathy and instinct. I have a natural ability to read the room — whether it’s a boardroom or a social media comment section. I genuinely care about people and the stories behind the brands. Plus, I’m calm under pressure.

What is the best way to protect your personal and corporate reputation?

Consistency and authenticity, always. Be the same person online, in meetings and behind closed doors. A good reputation isn’t built overnight, it’s built in your daily habits, through small, intentional actions that reflect your core values. And if you make a mistake (we all do), own it, apologise, fix it or offer solutions, and move forward with integrity.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

Energy, attitude and accountability. Skills can be taught, but passion and character can’t. I look for people who take the initiative and genuinely care about the work, not just the job title. Bonus points if they can keep calm when chaos hits (because, in PR, it always does).

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

Create a to-do list and tackle it piece by piece. Do the things that will move the needle first — people calm down when they start seeing results — then move down the list. Take things task by task, hour by hour, and remember, everyone wants you to succeed — the clients and your team.