How to resign professionally

The way you leave an organisation will be remembered long after your hard work and dedication have been forgotten, says Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at executive search firm Jack Hammer. Stock photo.

At some point in your career you will resign from one job to pursue another, and doing it with grace will pay dividends.

“The temptation to blow up on the way out is increasingly common, as most people are facing unprecedented pressures from all sides. Many resignations occur in emotionally charged moments, often when unresolved frustrations — whether with management, workload or culture — bubble to the surface,” says Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at executive search firm Jack Hammer.

She warns that hiring managers might look through your social media posts and find previous managers (the ones not on your CV) and colleagues to consult with about you. She says: