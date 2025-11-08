MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Sesethu Cekeshe: Crusader for justice, and pain-free tax returns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tell me about your work as a tax specialist.

I help people and businesses make sense of tax, which is really about helping them make better financial decisions and navigate the system legally. I advise clients on compliance, planning and how to structure their tax affairs in a smart way, while keeping them compliant.

What are your main tasks at work?

A mix of technical and people work. I spend a lot of time analysing legislation, reviewing transactions, engaging with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and breaking down complex tax matters in a way that’s practical and empowering. I also guide teams and clients through things like audits, disputes or just improving how they think about their money. Every day is different, and that’s what I love about it.

What makes you good at the work you do?

I care and my clients trust me. I think that’s the secret ingredient. I see the person behind the problem, and that changes how you show up in this space. I’m also meticulous, but I don’t lose the human element. Tax can be intimidating, so I make it accessible and relatable.

What do you wish South Africans knew about tax?

That understanding tax is part of understanding your financial freedom. Tax isn’t just about what the government takes, it’s also about what you know, how informed you are and how you use that knowledge to build wealth and protect what’s yours.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I wanted to be a lawyer. Then a chartered accountant. I only applied to one university: Wits. I was accepted for both LLB and BAccSci. I enrolled in BAccSci, then merged it with law subjects along the way and graduated with a BCom law. I was always that child who asked “why” and challenged things. But I also saw a lot of injustice growing up and I wanted to make things fair to give people access to information and opportunities that would change their lives.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

Integrity, curiosity and heart. You can teach technical skills, but you can’t teach work ethic or passion. I look for people who want to learn, who ask questions and who care about impact. People who don’t do things as a tick-box exercise.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

“Your work will open doors your words can’t.” That’s always stayed with me. Consistency, humility and excellence speak louder than anything else.