How to hire your first employee

There comes a point when a small business needs to hire its first employee, but this can be risky.
“The first employee will set the tone for your company’s culture and future team dynamics,” says Ilana Bouwer, head of sales at Pnet.
“By taking a thoughtful approach to your first hire, you can build a strong foundation for the growth of your business. Whether you plan to build a big team or stay lean, the right decision could deliver big returns for your business in the years to come.”
She advises:
- write a job description that clearly outlines the role you want to fill and the skills you need;
- use language you would use when communicating with a potential team member;
- choose a platform that gives you access to many CVs;
- draw up a shortlist of candidates to interview;
- ensure you are up to date with all the necessary paperwork, including payroll deductions and employment contracts; and
- find someone who will fit into the culture of your SME, is resilient, shows initiative and has problem-solving skills.
