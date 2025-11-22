How to choose where to study

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The institution you choose should teach you to stay curious and relevant, and instil the confidence to take on change — and succeed, says Shireen Chengadu, chief academic officer at private higher education institution Richfield. Stock photo.

Doing some research when choosing where to study after school can increase your chances of academic and career success.

“In a world where new jobs will emerge and existing ones will evolve or even fall away, it’s critical to choose an institution that leads innovation and creativity,” says Shireen Chengadu, chief academic officer at private higher education institution Richfield.

“The institution you choose should teach you to stay curious and relevant, and instil the confidence to take on change — and succeed.”

She advises: