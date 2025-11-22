How to choose where to study

Doing some research when choosing where to study after school can increase your chances of academic and career success.
“In a world where new jobs will emerge and existing ones will evolve or even fall away, it’s critical to choose an institution that leads innovation and creativity,” says Shireen Chengadu, chief academic officer at private higher education institution Richfield.
“The institution you choose should teach you to stay curious and relevant, and instil the confidence to take on change — and succeed.”
She advises:
- Identify what genuinely interests you — research shows there is a strong correlation between personal interest and academic performance;
- Look at job ads to see what qualifications you will need to pursue your dream career;
- Ensure the college or university you choose is accredited;
- Research both contact and distance learning options, taking into account your budget and other restrictions;
- Employers usually want to employ someone with more than just a qualification, so investigate what is offered beyond traditional classroom learning; and
- Check to see that the curriculum is regularly updated.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.