How to be an intrapreneur

Organisations benefit when employees act like entrepreneurs, displaying intrapreneurship (internal innovation) qualities.
“For decades, ‘entrepreneurship’ was synonymous with launching a start-up. Today, that definition is too narrow. Entrepreneurial thinking involves acting with the mindset of a founder, taking initiative and responsibility regardless of your title or position,” says Shaheen Khan, senior lecturer at Regent Business School.
He says entrepreneurial thinking is about being curious, and applying drive and problem-solving to any role. Attributes of an entrepreneurial thinker include the ability to:
- Anticipate industry trends and pivot ahead of disruption;
- See opportunities where others see obstacles;
- Take initiative without being micromanaged;
- Communicate persuasively and work across silos;
- Be emotionally intelligent and resilient in the face of setbacks; and
- Navigate ambiguity with experimentation. - Margaret Harris
