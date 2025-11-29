How to be an intrapreneur

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For decades, ‘entrepreneurship’ was synonymous with launching a start-up. Today, that definition is too narrow. File photo

Organisations benefit when employees act like entrepreneurs, displaying intrapreneurship (internal innovation) qualities.

“For decades, ‘entrepreneurship’ was synonymous with launching a start-up. Today, that definition is too narrow. Entrepreneurial thinking involves acting with the mindset of a founder, taking initiative and responsibility regardless of your title or position,” says Shaheen Khan, senior lecturer at Regent Business School.

He says entrepreneurial thinking is about being curious, and applying drive and problem-solving to any role. Attributes of an entrepreneurial thinker include the ability to: