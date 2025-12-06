How to make healthier money choices

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spend 15-30 minutes every week reviewing your bank accounts, paying bills or checking your savings goal, says JJ van Wyk, financial adviser at Momentum Financial Planning. Stock photo.

As we head towards our summer holiday and all the spending that requires, it is worth remembering that our financial wellness affects our emotional wellbeing.

“Financial difficulty can trigger stress and anxiety, which may lead to or worsen mental health issues,” says JJ van Wyk, financial adviser at Momentum Financial Planning.

“These difficulties can then make it harder to manage money, maintain income and seek assistance, potentially creating a cycle that intensifies the financial strain.”

He advises: