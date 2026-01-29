How to ensure executives don’t fall behind

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The world’s most admired leaders are humble and inquisitive, says Bryson Pather from Regent Business School. Stock photo.

Technological disruption, economic uncertainty and the pressure to demonstrate sustainability mean that experience alone may not be enough for executives, so many are returning to formal study.

“For generations, the cultural mantra was simple: once you’d made it to the C-suite, learning was a choice. Senior leaders had ‘made it’; education was for climbing-the-ladder juniors,” says Bryson Pather, teaching, assessment, learning and innovation manager at Regent Business School.

“That narrative is falling apart. The world’s most admired leaders are humble and inquisitive. They do not revel in the afterglow from past success but are forever looking to improve.”

He advises: