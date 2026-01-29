MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Zero-waste solutions driven by inclusivity, not profits

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chad Robertson is the co-founder and CEO of Regenize

Tell me about Regenize and the services it offers

Regenize is focused on developing zero-waste solutions that are accessible and inclusive with a particular focus on low-income communities.

Our main service offering is React — recycling for the African context. It is a recycling collection service that provides free recycling collection in low-income areas and creates dignified green jobs. Waste reclaimers are employed and supported through decentralised recycling hubs (DRHs), powered by electric trucks and co-ordinated through a digital logistics platform. Households receive free recycling collections and earn remali — a virtual currency — each time they recycle, encouraging consistent participation.

What led to you found the company?

The recycling industry in South Africa depends on waste reclaimers, who collect up to 80% of all the paper and packaging that gets recycled. But they earn as little as R1,500 a month and work in unsafe, unregulated conditions.

At the same time, most households don’t have access to reliable recycling collection services. Regenize tackles both challenges.

What are your main tasks at work?

As CEO, my role is to steer the vision, secure funding, build partnership, and support my team. Day-to-day, that means a mix of strategy, finance, fundraising and leadership. I also spend time refining our business and financial models

What makes you good at what you do?

A mix of resilience, adaptability, creativity and a strong sense of purpose. But business is never a solo sport, I’ve been fortunate to have a great team, supportive partners and a strong home base.

Entrepreneurship in South Africa isn’t easy, yet I’ve learnt to navigate challenges with resourcefulness. Most importantly, I’m driven by the mission to build inclusive systems rather than simply chasing profit, and that purpose is what sustains me when things get tough.

What do you enjoy about the work you do?

I enjoy being able to build solutions for our local systems and context, and seeing ideas become real-world change.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

I look for people who are purpose-driven, adaptable and committed to inclusivity. Technical skills matter, but in a start-up environment, attitude and values are just as important.

I want team members who care about impact, can handle change and bring fresh ideas to the table.

What advice do you have for entrepreneurs?

Entrepreneurship is a long game. Don’t just chase the hype, focus on solving a real problem that matters to you and your community.