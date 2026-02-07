MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Things go better when everybody matters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bryn Morse is head of culture and people development at Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages

Tell me about what Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB) does.

Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages is the local bottler and distributor of The Coca-Cola Company in the Western Cape and Northern Cape. The local bottler and distributor opened for business in 1940.

What does your role involve?

My role goes beyond the traditional scope of human resources. I have an amazing team, and we prioritise the holistic wellbeing of our team members rather than the traditional focus on administrative tasks and policies.

At the entrance to our leadership university, we have a sign that reads: “Everybody matters — show them.” We view each team member as more than just a resource; they are someone’s son or daughter, husband or wife, mother or father. This view reflects our core values, which in turn shape our culture.

The company has been recognised as a top employer for the 16th consecutive year. What do you think makes CCPB a good employer?

There are a multitude of factors which I believe make CCPB a great company.

We are by no means perfect and never will be. However, it is the journey towards perfection (or, in our case, attempting to become an endearing organisation) that is important. Fundamental to this journey is the role played by leadership. The role of leadership in ensuring a great culture is so important that 10 years ago we created a leadership university providing the necessary tools for leadership to function optimally.

Every year we alternate between a culture values assessment and an engagement survey. This, together with our open-door policy, creates the environment where there is regular feedback that enhances transparency and collaboration.

What do you look for when recruiting?

First is fit; recruiting someone with a value proposition that is congruent with our core values enhances our culture and ensures our new hires can be in flow and the best version of themselves.

I also look for the requisite technical skills as well as the potential and willingness to grow.

Lastly, we strive to build a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve.

What advice do you have for young people?

Take ownership of your personal and professional growth. Teamwork is also important. Our company motto reads: “People are valuable in direct proportion to their ability to work in harmony with other people.”

